‘I knew Chipotle was a scam’: Former Chipotle worker shares the ‘real reason’ you’re not getting enough chicken

A former Chipotle worker claims she signed a contract to put less chicken on orders at the start of her employment in a now-viral TikTok video. Her claims have fueled the debate on Chipotle portion sizes.

In a video posted on Aug. 21, TikToker Lanii Lovee (@laniilovee2) claims that the real reason Chipotle workers are known to skimp out on protein portions is because their manager is trying to pay less per chicken when they restock inventory.

She says the video tutorial for building orders during orientation showed a decent portion size for chicken. However, she notes that her manager stepped in and told her to put less so that the customer would have to pay for extra chicken.

“The extra $2 to $4 a scoop is going to start building up per customer,” she says. “The manager will have more profit than product. They’ve been upcharging everyone for chicken.”

Chipotle’s chicken portion sizes

Chipotle has been criticized for serving slim protein portions, garnering extensive coverage from disgruntled customers on TikTok. Addressing these complaints, Chipotle said it would increase portion sizes during its Q2 earnings call.

Despite Chipotle’s new portion policy, customers still say they deal with tiny protein servings.

“Keep it up, Chipotle; pretty soon, ppl will be going to other places or just simply cooking at home,” a viewer wrote.

“They been canceled..I just make it at home,” another said.

“I pay for extra chicken and still don’t get extra chicken when I place my order online. I be so upset,” a third lamented.

In the comments section, other Chipotle workers share how their managers lower the portion sizes.

“My manger use to be watching the cameras talking about I putting to much meat,” one said.

“They bend the spoons back as well, so when u shake the spoon as they instruct us to, more falls off,” another wrote.

Others noted that managers may be trying to lower the price of their inventory to earn bonuses or boost profit.

“The general manager’s bonus will be hitting, lol,” a viewer noted.

“They want the food price to be the profit, and the upcharge can pay for inventory,” another added.

“It’s how all restaurant/kitchen managers make their bag,” a third suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and to Lovee via TikTok comment.

