‘Leave her alone’: Man tells wife extended warranty is a ‘scam,’ not to get it at the dealership. Then the dealership worker steps in

This car dealership worker has words for anyone who thinks an extended warranty is a ‘scam.’

In a TikTok with over 229,000 views, content creator and car salesman Justin (@approvedbyjustin) suggests that car buyers who skip on the extended warranty do so at their own risk.

In the video, Justin sits at his office desk with extended warranty paperwork and a pen for the imagined ‘couple’ to sign. The text overlay in the video reads, “When the wife wants to buy a warranty but the husband says they’re a scam.”

Justin mouths along to the audio, “Scram! Leave her alone. She doesn’t want to talk to you.”

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users share their sentiments on extended warranties.

“If your car is worth more than $30k and has a lot of tech in it, BUY THE WARRANTY. If it’s a Honda, don’t bother,” one viewer suggested.

“You are 100% better off saving that $2,000 over the term of your payments and just paying for repairs out of pocket. Warranty companies dictate how things get fixed and it’s never in your favor,” a second user chimed in.

“I worked in the service department of a dealership. Don’t get the warranty. GAP only. The dealerships do everything they can to wiggle out of paying,” came a third comment.

“Had a lady decline warranty after her dad told her to get it. Here we are four months later and the Jeep Wrangler needs lifters, which my warranty company covers.” Mentioned a fourth user. Justin responded, “Learned that lesson the hard way!”

What is GAP Insurance?

Several users under Justin’s video expressed peace of mind with having GAP insurance instead of an extended warranty.

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance is coverage that helps pay off your auto loan in the event your car is stolen or totaled and you owe more than the car’s depreciated value. GAP insurance covers the “gap” between the car’s depreciated value and the original auto loan so you do not have to pay the difference out of pocket on a car you can no longer use.

According to AllState via the Insurance Information Institute, you should consider GAP insurance if your auto loan is 60 months or longer, if you made less than a 20% down payment on your vehicle, and/or if you’re leasing a vehicle.

What does an extended car warranty cover?

Car and Driver writes that extended warranties are an add-on purchase like GAP insurance and cover the “major components” of your vehicle, including: The engine, transmission, gaskets, and axles. Customers pay a predetermined deductible for necessary repairs to these parts of the car. Some extended warranties also cover roadside assistance and rental cars during the time your vehicle is being repaired.

Extended warranties do not cover regular maintenance or wear-and-tear damage. Also, it is important to keep your vehicle in compliance with a required maintenance schedule to avoid having your repair claims denied on covered components. For drivers who do not maintain a regular maintenance schedule, an extended warranty may not be worth it.

Are extended car warranties worth it?

According to Progressive, extended car warranties are often not worth it due to their high upfront price and coverage restrictions. “The terms and conditions of coverage often make it more cost-effective for car buyers to cover the costs of repairs themselves rather than cover the warranty cost,” the company explains.

As an alternative, it is suggested to consider purchasing a vehicle protection plan (for newer cars) or mechanical breakdown insurance, or simply saving up for unexpected car repairs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Justin via TikTok private message for more information.

