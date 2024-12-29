‘If they made a single cab gladiator I would buy one tomorrow’: Expert says Jeeps are made like ‘Legos.’ Here’s why that’s a good thing

It might seem like saying Jeeps are like Lego is a criticism of the brand’s durability, but one mechanic meant it as a positive.

TikTok user Thomas (@carsrme), who is familiar to Daily Dot readers for his takes on car repair, weighed in on the new Jeep design, praising those cars for being—as he says in his caption, the “easiest cars to modify.” His video, put up on Wednesday, is approaching 30,000 views as of Saturday morning.

Singling out Wranglers and Gladiators in particular, Thomas observed, “Everything is interchangeable.” He then explained the ease of changing out a five-inch screen for a seven-inch screen by just talking the former out and putting the latter in.

“How many brand new cars can you do that in? You can just [say], ‘Oh, I want that feature, actually. Let me just go buy that, throw it in. You can’t.”

He then expressed some frustration with the Ford Bronco, saying it doesn’t have the same level of interchangeability.

He then talked about Ford not having the same level of support as Jeep, citing its roots back to the 1940s, backed up by the history page on its website. That does conveniently ignore Ford’s own history, which goes back to 1903.

Do people like Jeeps?

Despite Thomas’ praise for Jeep, they’re under the national average when it comes to user satisfaction.

According to Statista, Jeep scored a 75 out of 100 in customer satisfaction in 2024 per the American Customer Satisfaction Index. That increased a point over the 2023 total, but still remained below the 79 average for all car brands.

Consumer Reports, weighing car brands in an article put up earlier this month, placed Jeep dead last among 27 different makes. It based its numbers on a set of criteria including overall comfort, driving enjoyment, cabin storage, usability, and ownership cost.

What viewers thought

Some people coming upon the TikTok video simply had to comment on this take.

“Goes together like Lego to save money on the recalls,” one cynically observed.

“I tried and want to like it, but it’s just not a good driving car,” shared another.

“I’ve owned about eight Jeeps and now own a Bronco,” someone else added. “You can literally do everything you just said with the Bronco.”

And then, that commenter added, “I can go 80 on the highway safely.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep via email and to the creator via TikTok.

