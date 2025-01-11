‘We sure do see a lot of these’: Expert shares why he doesn’t recommend Hyundais. Then he sees this on a 2015 Tucson

Buying a car is not a decision to be taken lightly—especially when considering the particular make and model of your new chariot.

In recent years, automotive repair shops have taken to social media to warn viewers of what could happen if they buy certain makes and models of vehicles, as they see a variety of cases all day long.

In a recent video from Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice on TikTok) that has drawn over 360,000 views, employees of the auto service shop are advising against Hyundai vehicles because of engine issues.

The video shows two shop employees evaluating a 2015 Hyundai Tucson that is giving its driver engine issues despite having a fairly reasonable mileage for a 10-year-old car.

“People wonder why I don’t recommend Hyundais,” the man says in the video. “Here it is. This thing’s 118,000 miles on this—2015. It’s 10 years old, as of right now, and it’s only got 118,000 miles on it. It’s full of oil.”

The three auto shop employees—two assessing the vehicle and one behind the camera—speak about the vehicle, pointing out that it is due for an oil change and that the car is in “limp mode.”

What is limp mode in a car?

When a Hyundai is in limp mode, this means that there is a problem preventing the car from functioning as usual. The infotainment system and air conditioning will not work, but the car will still technically be able to drive, although it may be slow to accelerate and limit driving to a lower speed.

It is not generally advisable to drive a car in limp mode for an extended period of time, according to the automaker. This is because the shutdown of nonessential systems is an indicator that there could be something wrong with fluid levels, malfunctioning sensors, or even broken wires, and a larger issue might be at play. Hyundai recommends drivers whose vehicles appear to be in limp mode take their vehicles in for service as soon as possible.

Were the mechanics able to fix the Hyundai engine?

In a follow-up video, Royalty Auto Service shared that whoever held the warranty—whether it was the manufacturer or a third party—was declining to repair or replace the engine because the mileage was over 100,000 miles.

Since the engine needed to be replaced and was not covered by the warranty, Royalty Auto Service employees shared that the vehicle had to be towed out of the shop. One of the employees behind the camera remarked that the engine is too expensive to replace and is often not worth the cost for drivers.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers commented on the original video that they have had little issue with their Hyundai vehicles reaching higher mileage with regular maintenance.

“2011, 168k,” one commenter wrote. “Runs like a dream. outside of normal wear and tear stuff. havent put a single dollar into it. love my sonata.”

“2015 Santa Fe with 230k miles and no issues,” another commenter wrote.

“V4 or v6?” a commenter wrote. “We have the V6 Santa Fe and so far it’s been good and still runs great at 150k miles.”

On the other side of maintaining these vehicles, several viewers shared that they work in dealerships and frequently have to replace the engines of Hyundais.

“Worked for Hyundai for 18 months and replaced atleast 50 engines at the dealership in that time,” one commenter wrote.

“I work at Hyundai dealer I’ve seen these engines fail under 30k miles way to often,” another commenter wrote.

“Im a hyundai tech, ive seen them fail at 10k miles,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Royalty Auto Service via email contact form, as well as to Hyundai via email regarding the videos.

