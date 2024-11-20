‘A 21.1% decrease’: Expert says this common office job is going the way of the dinosaur. That’s just the start

Job security can feel increasingly uncertain as technology reshapes the workforce.

Featured Video

In a recent TikTok video, personal finance expert Patrick Di Cesare (@basicfinancialliteracy) breaks down what he says are the top five career fields that are shrinking the fastest.

The video quickly went viral, garnering 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

According to Di Cesare, who cites data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, these positions employ at least 50,000 people today but are expected to see a sharp decline over the next decade. Here’s what professions to keep an eye on.

Advertisement

Engine and machine assemblers

First on Di Cesare’s list: A profession you may expect to lose human bodies as automation takes over.

“Jobs for engine and machine assemblers are expected to go down 18.9% in the next 10 years,” he explains, attributing this to how much cheaper and more efficient machines are becoming at manufacturing tasks.

According to Di Cesare, labor unions play a significant role in keeping these jobs around, but technology may soon change that.

Advertisement

According to the most recent update to the report Di Cesare is referring to, there are currently 49,000 engine and other machine assemblers employed in the U.S. By 2033, that number is projected to decline by 21.3%.

Telemarketers

Telemarketers are also on their way out, according to the TikTok creator. He notes there are still 97,000 of them employed in the U.S. today, but that number is “expected to go down by 20.6% in the next 10 years.”

The report states there are currently 85,200 telemarketers employed in the U.S.; it’s a number predicted to go down by 21.5% by 2033.

Advertisement

Executive secretaries and assistants

Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants—roles typically critical to executive teams—are also seeing a decline, Di Cesare claims.

“511,000 people are still currently executive secretaries or executive administrative assistants,” Di Cesare says. “That number is projected to go down to 403,000,” marking a 21.1% drop.

Despite some discussion of decline in certain administrative roles, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has a slightly more optimistic outlook for secretaries and executive assistants overall.

Advertisement

According to BLS projections, employment in these positions is expected to see a modest 1% increase over the coming years.

Legal secretaries and assistants

Legal secretaries and assistants are also at risk of decline.

“161,000 people are currently legal secretaries or assistants,” Di Cesare explains. He adds, “That number is projected to drop 21.8% to 126,000.”

Advertisement

With the rise of AI technology, he expects AI to take on more legal tasks like document analysis over time.

The BLS, however, did not list legal secretaries and assistants in the fastest-declining occupations report.

Data entry keyers

Finally, Di Cesare closes with data entry jobs, which top his list of roles most likely to be replaced by AI.

Advertisement

“165,000 people are doing it, which is projected to go down to 122,000—a 26% decrease,” he notes. “This is one of the ones that AI can most easily replace, so it’s not really a shock that this is No. 1.”

As stated by the updated report, there are currently 163,900 data entry keyers in the U.S., a number the organization predicts to decline by 25% until 2033.

Viewers react

In the comments, some users were surprised at the number of employed telemarketers in the country. Others were relieved their industry didn’t make it on the list.

Advertisement

“Telemarketing needs to go down 100% worldwide,” said one user.

“Sales not mentioned.. I made it,” wrote another.

“Using AI to analyze legal documents is a terrible idea,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Patrick Di Cesare (@basicfinancialliteracy) via email and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.