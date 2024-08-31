‘Look at the bottom’: Man issues warning about $100 Ember heated mug

The Ember mug has gained popularity on TikTok thanks to its high-tech features like drink temperature control. However, one user claims the smart mug falls short in its most basic function—being a reliable liquid holder.

Michael Venzor (@michaelvenzor) took to TikTok to warn potential buyers about what he sees as a critical design flaw in the Ember mug. In a video posted on Thursday, Venzor demonstrates the mug’s apparent instability, attributing it to its rounded bottom.

Why does the bottom matter?

The clip opens with Venzor filming an empty Ember mug on his countertop, recounting his recent 20-minute clean up after yet another coffee spill.

“This mug is $100 because it connects to your phone, and you can control the temperature. And, oh, isn’t that cool? But it’s got a freaking rounded bottom,” he says in the video.

Venzor then demonstrates the mug’s instability, repeatedly knocking it over with a slight touch. “So if you reach for something and you accidentally go, oh, look at that. Look how easy that is,” he narrates as the mug topples again and again.

How does the Ember mug compare to a regular cup?

Contrasting the Ember’s design, the TikToker presents a simple mug with a flat bottom, which he claims he “found outside” for free. He shows how this basic mug remains stable when subjected to the same slight bumps that sent the Ember tumbling.

Knocking over the Ember mug one last time, he concludes, “Another spill. Great. Another 20 minutes of my life down the drain. Freaking hate you, Ember. $100 for a cup, and it’s got a rounded f*cking bottom. What are you, an idiot?”

Venzor’s video has since gone viral, accumulating over 44,600 views. In the comments section, viewers shared their thoughts.

“This should be on the Amazon reviews. I would find this helpful,” one commenter wrote.

“Why do coffee cups need Bluetooth!!!! I just want coffee,” a second added.

“I always wonder how these products get through product testing,” another viewer wrote.

Not everyone shared Venzor’s experience, though. One viewer defended the product, saying, “I’ve literally never spilled mine.”

“Idk if they updated them but mine is hard to knock over. the bottom is weighted and has a rubber non slip surface,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ember via its press email and to Michael Venzor via TikTok comment.

