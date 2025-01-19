‘It is regional’: Walmart shopper spots Great Value eggs for $12. Then he sees this one for $36

A Walmart shopper who goes by Tommy (@radio_tommyc) posted a viral TikTok clip where he’s astounded by egg prices.

In his clip, he details how his local Walmart was selling a dozen eggs for $12.24. Folks who responded to his video speculated as to what could be the cause behind the hike. Numerous commenters rejected the idea that it’s all due to reports of the bird flu.

“Yeah just for the record we don’t have a shortage of eggs at our Walmart because of the bird flu,” he says in the clip. “I know in a lot of markets there’s eggs not available. But, I will tell you how you can tell there’s a shortage.”

He zooms in on a particular package of eggs in Walmart’s egg section. “This is an 18 count of eggs for 12 freaking dollars,” he says. “Damn…bruh.”

He focuses on a larger, 5-dozen count of eggs and is astounded by the price. “60 eggs, 36 bucks. Yeah…so we got plenty of eggs,” he concludes. “Just bring your credit card.”

One person who responded to Tommy’s post echoed his sentiments regarding bird flu contagion.

“This has nothing to do with the Bird Flu. If these were a contamination issue then they would recall all eggs,” they penned.

Furthermore, they explained that if the eggs were indeed afflicted with bird flu, then the ones for sale would carry the illness. “Otherwise it would be possible the eggs they are selling could be possibly contaminated,” they wrote.

If this indeed were the case, then if consumers proved this, egg providers and retailers could be held liable.

Another wrote that in their local Walmart, however, the cost of a 60-count was significantly less. This suggests that the price hikes could be rooted in regional availability. “The 60 count is $21.97 here in Kentucky.”

Too high, won’t buy

Some commenters who replied to Tommy’s video stated that they just simply wouldn’t buy any eggs.

One TikTok user remarked, “You don’t have a shortage because no one’s going to buy them at that price. So they’re just going to sit on a shelf.”

One wrote that they simply wouldn’t buy the product due to the high price and that they would manage. “I survived the last time without eggs. I’ll survive this time too,” they said.

Another person recommended simply hitting up farmers with chickens directly. This way, patrons could enjoy a superior product at a lower price point. “Buy farm fresh eggs they’re cheaper and better quality,” they advised.

There were other echoes, however, that Tommy’s egg hike was a location-based phenomenon. “It is regional, so if they are available yet they are that expensive, it is called price gouging,” one user wrote.

And then there was one person who said their Costco offered a comparatively great egg deal: “Costco got 70 for $15.”

Egg Shortage?

At the start of January 2025, numerous media outlets reported on an egg shortage. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the overall cost of eggs has skyrocketed by 63%. Forbes wrote that a series of compounding factors created a perfect storm of egg price hikes.

Firstly, the financial outlet writes that an overall spike in inflation rates across various industries is to blame. This surcharge is appended to the cost of eggs at the supermarket. But it also affects the production of eggs for farmers to produce and distribute them as well. Fuel, labor, and feed costs for chickens have risen as a result.

Consequently, this has raised the base cost of manufacturing per egg. Folks may’ve noticed an increase in egg cost towards the end of 2024. This is due to a seasonal spike in demand. More and more individuals are baking and cooking at home during this time. Thus, more folks are buying eggs, which results in a sharp increase in demand. With more folks buying eggs, businesses can charge more.

Additionally, some states have issued mandates to egg providers pertaining to cage-free egg production. These new standards come with their own set of costs which, in turn, raises the cost of manufacturing these eggs. California and Massachusetts are two examples of areas necessitating increased cage-free egg production.

Lastly, Forbes states that over the past two decades, more and more Americans have been buying eggs. “Per capita egg consumption has grown by approximately 4.8% since 2000,” the outlet writes.

Walmart shoppers

As one of the world’s largest retailers, there’s been a lot of heat directed at Walmart for egg price increases. The Street highlighted how a Chico, California Walmart was selling 18 eggs for $9.52. However, a Safeway in the same area sold a dozen and a half for significantly more at $12.99.

The website, like Forbes, also highlighted California’s state USDA target prices for eggs. According to the agency’s estimates, large shell eggs should sell for around $8.97 a dozen. Walmart CEO Doug McMillion aired his “disappoint[ment]” pertaining to inflation and its effect on the cost of goods.

Moreover, he expressed that he wasn’t sure if these rates would necessarily subside in 2025: “I don’t know what the whole year is going to look like. I hope and I think it could be better as these commodities adjust — some of them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart and Tommy via email for further comment.



