‘I thought I hit the jackpot’: Shopper finds Dyson hair tool at T.J. Maxx for under $20. There’s just one problem

TikToker Ari (@therealariee) thought she had scored big at T.J. Maxx by finding a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, only to realize that wasn’t the case.

Featured Video

In a recently uploaded viral video, she shares, “I thought I hit the jackpot at T.J. Maxx,” before revealing what the “jackpot” actually was.

At first glance, it appears to be the coveted Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer priced at an incredibly discounted $19. However, after a closer look, Ari discovers that the so-called Dyson hair dryer isn’t the real deal—but a children’s toy.

The toy looks nearly identical to the real Dyson, and the packaging even claims that it “really blows air!”

Advertisement

Ari’s viral video has garnered 61,000 views. Many viewers took to the comments to share that they too had been fooled by the Dyson toy.

“Same hahahaha, I had to look again and realized what it was! I saw those too and thought, ‘I wonder if it starts too, lol. We got bamboozled!’” one user commented.

“I sent it to my sister, then I realized,” another viewer shared. Ari responded, “It looks so real!”

Advertisement

The Real Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, which the toy is modeled after, has gained widespread popularity since its release in 2016. This was Dyson’s first venture into hair care. Since then, the company—known for designing and manufacturing high-tech household appliances—has released a range of coveted hair products.

Influencers like Iya Omaña have praised the Supersonic Hair Dryer for its ability to “quickly and efficiently dry my long hair in minutes” and its “intelligent heat control.”

Good Housekeeping reported that the Dyson Supersonic “blew away the competition” in its testing, with the fastest drying speed, strongest airflow, and high consumer satisfaction. The publication also highlighted that the dryer is “kinder” to curly hair, which has contributed to its popularity.

Advertisement

Given the Dyson Supersonic’s reputation, it’s no wonder Ari thought she had hit the jackpot at T.J. Maxx. The Dyson Supersonic retails for $429, so finding one for just $19.99 would have been an incredible steal. And it wouldn’t have been the first time a shopper has found a remarkable deal at T.J. Maxx—many often take to TikTok to share their incredible finds.

For example, one user shared how they scored discounted Coach items, while another boasted about finding a discounted Jacquemus bag.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ari via TikTok and Dyson and T.J. Maxx via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.