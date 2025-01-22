‘Most upsetting piece of information’: Woman uses Dyson hair tool. Then her hairstylist intervenes

Dyson’s expensive hair tools are highly coveted in the beauty community, but do they do more harm than good?

Dyson is a titan in the world of innovative home technology and appliances. They’re known for coming up with groundbreaking designs and tech in vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and, more recently, hair tools. But if you want anything Dyson, it’ll run you a pretty penny.

Dyson claims that its hair tools, like the Airwrap and hair dryer, are designed to reduce damage to the hair and scalp. It’ll supposedly dry your hair quickly and with less damage without using extreme heat.

“Unlike some others, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second and regulates the heat. This prevents extreme heat damage to help protect your hair’s shine.

Depending on what you get, a Dyson hair tool will run you $399 to $600. That’s hundreds more than the currently most popular tools on the market.

This woman invested in a Dyson, but she’s coming to regret it. Here’s why.

Did Dyson cause hair damage?

In a viral video with more than 175,000 views, influencer Rebecca Leigh shared what she found out about her Dyson.

“This might be the most upsetting piece of information I found out,” Leigh said. “I really feel like I have to give the girlies a PSA.”

Leigh explained that at her most recent hair appointment, she shared with her hairstylist that she noticed random breakage throughout her head, and her stylist agreed.

“Do you have a Dyson?” she recalled him asking her.

She told him she did and that she loved it.

“Stop immediately using the Dyson,” she recalled the stylist instructing her. “That is what’s causing all the breakage in your hair.”

He claimed the technology is “too strong” and ends up breaking the hair instead of protecting it.

“Time to get a new hair blow dryer. Has anyone else experienced this or heard this?? I was shocked!!” Leigh asked in the comment section.

Is it true?

There are mixed reactions in the comments section and across the internet about Dyson.

Good Housekeeping tested the dryer and found that it does dry strands quicker and is inherently less damaging since even the highest setting is “about 10°F lower than the average temperature of the 18 hair dryers in our test.”

It concluded that the hair dryer is the “least damaging option we’ve tested.”

While many people rave about the dryer, others, like those in this Reddit thread, concur that it’s “ruined” their hair.

“I’m a hairdresser and I’ve never heard of this. I’d say a pony tail before saying it was a Dyson but who knows these days,” a person said.

“It’s because of the constant tension and pulling used with round brushes not the Dyson itself,” another added.

“I’m a hairstylist and I just found this out the hard way been using my Dyson the last month and now I have breakage,” a stylist wrote.

“Yup!!! I’ve had the Dyson air wrap for 4 years now. It’s damaged my hair so badly. My hair hasn’t grown since I bought it bc it just keeps breaking. Now I use my bf’s cheap old revlon dryer,” a customer shared.

@rebeccaaleigh i now know whats been ruining my hair 🥲 also lets hang on IG- Rebeccaleigh before tiktok goes away 😭 time to get a new hair blow dryer. Has anyone else experienced this or heard this?? I was shocked!! ♬ original sound – Rebecca Leigh

