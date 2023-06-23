‘My order is always different’: Dunkin’ manager orders undercover at his store to check consistency

After many complaints about the coffee chain’s lack of consistency, one Dunkin’ manager has gone viral for showing how seriously he monitors his locations to make sure items are prepared properly every time.

Dunkin’ manager and TikToker Captain Dunkin (@fazatdunkin) posted a video of himself placing a mobile order at one of his locations under a different name to ensure that his workers were following correct preparation protocols, even when he was not on the premises. The video has received nearly 12,000 views as of June 23.

“Hey guys, it’s Captain Dunkin’, and I’m gonna do a restaurant visit,” he said in the clip. “So, we just launched Dunkin’ wraps, Salted Caramel Cold Brew, and I’m gonna go to my store on a different name on my on-the-go app and order these products. And the reason why I do that is I want to make sure if I’m not at my locations, or my managers aren’t at their locations, that the staff are making the order the right way.”

The clip then transitioned to a screen recording of his order, which came out to a total of $12.92. It included a Chicken & Roasted Pepper Dunkin’ Wrap, a Salted Caramel Cold Brew, and a Caramel Chocoholic Specialty Donut.

In the next shot, the TikToker showed the exterior of a Dunkin’ location as he walked around to inspect its appearance.

“I checked the outside of the building to make sure all the posters are right, and the glass is clean,” he said. “I also check the front door, and I told them, ‘Hey, you got some fingerprints on the glass. Make sure you wipe that down.'”

Next, he inspected his order, which consisted of two bags of food and a beverage.

“This is how the order was presented,” he said. “The receipt and the label are facing me, so it’s easier for a guest to read. And, of course, I check inside the bag and make sure the donut’s not upside down. There’s no napkins in there because they stick to the donut, and to make sure my food has napkins.”

The Dunkin’ Manager said all the items were up to snuff and that he particularly “loves” the chicken wrap he anonymously ordered.

In the comments section, viewers applauded the manager’s work and even asked him to test their local stores.

“Thank you for doing this. I wish every DD did this. My order is always different depending on what employees are there,” one commenter wrote.

“Come to Vermont the dunkins here are trash,” a second said.

Others specifically appreciated his store’s donut bagging policy, stating their local stores always bag the treats poorly.

“OMG I can’t stand it when they use the paper wrap to grab my chocolate frosted donut causing the chocolate to stick to paper & I end up w/plain donut,” one viewer remarked.

“I live in Dover Delaware and every location near me will stack the donuts together in ONE bag,” another shared. “Different flavors and now icing is on the bottom too.”

