‘They tryna charge me 17 THOUSAND’: Driver didn’t know she needed oil change every 2-3 months. Her car now doesn’t work

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that she did not know that she needed to change her oil every 2 to 3 months given how much she drives. As a result, she says her car no longer works.

In a video with over 111,000 views, TikTok user @keivilashay writes, “POV: your car doesn’t work because you didn’t know you had to get a oil change every 2-3 months and you thought the oil warning was for the tire and you had the car for over a year.”

For context, cars require oil changes to work properly, though how often the oil must be changed differs based on the car, model, and year.

“Conservative estimates for oil-change intervals used to be as low as 3000 miles, before significant improvements in fuel-delivery systems, engine materials, manufacturing methods, and oil chemistry,” writes Jack Keebler for Car and Driver. “Today, modern engines driven normally stretch intervals to 7500 or even more than 10,000 miles.”

“…If you’re not driving your car in severe conditions—and few of us are—you can stick to the manufacturer’s recommended oil-change intervals (which often include an oil-filter change at the same time),” Keebler adds. “And, of course, if your car has an oil-life monitor, heed that.”

Back on TikTok, users offered other car advice.

“Wait till you hear you gotta change your transmission fluid every 40-60k miles,” wrote a user. This is true.

“Your car manual tells you how often. My car goes 8K miles between oil changes,” noted another.

Many users were surprised that this isn’t common knowledge.

“These comments need their licenses revoked,” said a commenter.

“Y’all need to do ur googles,” echoed a second.

That said, several users confessed that they’ve done something similar.

“every 2-3 months? baby I’ve had my car for 2 years why nobody tell me????” shared a TikToker.

“Girl I had this problem,” recalled a user. “I had to pay $3000 for a new motor never again when a oil change is $36.”

“I had this problem and. I had to pay $650 or $750 to get my fuel throttle fixed (???) and I had to leave my car at the mechanics for 2 days,” claimed an additional TikToker.

