Walmart appliance brand, “Beautiful,” by actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore isn’t meeting expectations for all buyers, as highlighted in a review by a TikToker who purchased several items in the line.

Featured Video

In a video with over 291,000 views, TikToker Chaos Coordinator (@chaos_coordinator_) shares a clip of them cooking with non-stick pans, microwave, and crockpot.

The entire line features appliances like an air fryer, waffle maker, toaster, can opener, electric griddle, mizer, panini press, and more. All appliances come in pastel colors like green, white, purple, beige, and blue.

“I have a couple of bones to pick with this Drew Barrymore ‘Beautiful’ line,” the TikToker says, using an audio filter. Their first critique: The non-stick pan handles get too hot.

Advertisement

The TikToker then points out that the microwave has no number buttons. Instead, the time can only be set in 10-second intervals by holding a button. They also notice that the microwave locks when it starts and stops, which is meant to be a child safety feature. However, the reviewer finds it confusing.

Their biggest gripe, though, is with the crockpot.

“It’s so hard to get it to turn on and off. I constantly have to unplug it. I don’t know if it’s worth returning,” the TikToker says. “I don’t think I’d buy this one again.”

Are these common issues?

In the comments, other Walmart shoppers agree with the TikToker, noting their issues with the appliances.

Advertisement

“Yes, the crockpot is the hardest thing! Ugh, it’s so pretty, but I have to mentally prepare for the buttons to piss me off,” a viewer says.

“I have the Drew Barrymore line coffee maker. I’ve read everything and even watched videos, but I’m still unsure how it works,” another writes.

“Her pans are good at first, but the nonstick wears off very quickly. I’ve had mine for MAYBE a year, and everything sticks to them already,” a third adds.

However, others report being satisfied with the quality.

Advertisement

“I wonder if they are having a manufacturing issue cause I have not had any problems with any of my stuff. I have the pots and pans, air fryer, and the blender, and they’ve all been great,” one writes.

“My crockpot works great! I would return it! I love my crockpot and my air fryer!” another says.

Viewers discuss design choice

Other commenters weigh in on the “confusing” design of some of the “Beautiful” appliances—namely, the crockpot and microwave.

Advertisement

“Omg I have the same issue with the crockpot I just unplug it when I need to change a setting because why do you need a degree to figure the settings out,” one says.

“No numbers on the microwave is diabolical,” another jokes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chaos Coordinator via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Walmart through a media contact form.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.