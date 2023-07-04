‘this gotta be a ghost kitchen lmao’: DoorDash restaurant sells single mozzarella stick, single chicken tender, single jalapeno popper

The munchies cannot be ignored.

One TikTok creator found the Holy Grail of stoner food on DoorDash: Individual chicken tenders for sale, among other single-serving items.

Creator Sunny (@sunnystoktik) recently discovered a restaurant called Broke, High & Hungry, and she decided to do the Lord’s work and give viewers a full review. The video has more than 34,000 likes and almost 348,000 views.

Sunny showed the restaurant’s DoorDash menu, including single mozzarella sticks, single chicken tenders, single mac bites and—do you sense a trend?—single jalapeno poppers. She ordered mac and cheese, mini beef tacos, a deep-fried peanut butter and jelly Uncrustable, a steak quesadilla and, of course, a single chicken tender.

Her review: The quesadilla looked sketchy but tasted good; she expected more from the mini tacos; the mac was better than advertised; the chicken tender wasn’t giving flavor but was serviceable; and there was no powdered sugar on the Uncrustable, which Sunny wasn’t mad about.

In a subsequent video, Sunny ran through some of Broke, High & Hungry’s other menu items, like a “pizzadilla” and a roster of drinks called “Cotton Mouth Killers.”

One commenter wrote, “this gotta be a ghost kitchen lmao.”

“I love this concept because mannn sometimes you just want one lol,” another wrote.

A viewer commented, “the crunch on the pb&j sounded heavenly,” and Sunny replied, “so good i almost teared up.”

“It’s giving jack n the box mini tacos,” one comment read.

“Nah this is sinister,” another read.

“That uncrustable…..dear Lord I see the opportunities you’ve given others and I BEG OF YOU to bless me as well,” someone commented.

A ghost kitchen, in case you didn’t know, is a food-service concept that exists solely for delivery, usually aimed at customers of app services like DoorDash and Favor. There’s no traditional storefront or dining room.

Broke, High & Hungry is indeed a delivery-only concept—a “virtual brand,” according to DoorDash—serving Chicago from the Wicker Park area. The DoorDash reviews are, well, mixed, but it has a 4.1 average rating out of five stars.

In other recent munchies news, a McDonald’s worker had to prepare a 3am order of 50 McChickens and 50 McDoubles.

