‘I am on my unpaid break so technically I am not working’: Dunkin’ worker says DoorDasher demanded her help during her lunch break

A former Dunkin’ employee in White Plains, New York chronicled an alleged encounter with a DoorDash employee who called her “useless” after she declined to assist them during her unpaid lunch break in a viral TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed 2.8 million times as of Saturday, user Charmaine Loja (@charmsloja) reenacts the moment she was eating ramen noodles during her break when a DoorDasher approached her asking for help locating an order.

Loja directs the driver to the front of the store, but the Dasher said there were too many people in line and wanted her help since she was sitting alone.

“Could you just use five minutes of your break to help me get my order?” she allegedly asked Loja. When she did not offer to help, the Dasher called her useless and walked away to the front of the store.

Later, an employee at the front counter informed the driver that she was at the wrong location to pick up her order, and the Dasher demanded to speak to the store’s manager, according to Loja’s video.

Users shared similar experiences with entitled customers in the comments. “I got fired for refusing to help someone who was KNOCKING on my CAR door while I was eating on my break,” user Charlie (@earthw0rm22) revealed.

“I got fired for not going on a lunch break when I was working alone,” another wrote.

Other users criticized the DoorDasher’s actions. “These types of people make me question how they got their license and how they can operate a phone while driving cause it shows you the location,” one shared.

“As a Dasher I would never do that,” user Sandy Marie (@sandymarie84) said. “I hope others don’t.”

“Thank you for not doing this, but some Dashers do feel so entitled,” Loja replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to Loja via TikTok comment.