Passenger issues warning against United Airlines after nightmare experience

A woman with a disability has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that United Airlines staff refused to help her board a plane.

TikTok user Jacqueline (@jac.rose8) posted a video that begins with a stitch from another TikToker who declares, “I will never fly United again.” Jacqueline responds, “I will also never fly United, and let me tell you what they did to me a month ago, so no one else will fly United either.”

The TikToker, who has cerebral palsy and uses a transport wheelchair began her story by revealing that United broke her wheelchair during her first flight with them. “They broke my wheelchair and didn’t do anything to fix it. They didn’t even apologize,” she said in the video.

The situation went from bad to worse on her return flight. When Jacqueline requested wheelchair assistance, she was met with an unexpected response. “The woman looks dead in my eyes and says, I’m sorry, we can’t guarantee you someone to push you in a wheelchair,” Jacqueline recounted. This was a first for Jacqueline, who says she frequently flies and utilizes wheelchair services.

After finally reaching her gate, Jacqueline was left waiting for another staff member to assist her onto the plane. As she waited, she spoke to another employee but despite her pleas for help, United’s staff were reportedly indifferent to her predicament and chose to ignore her.

“So they have not acknowledged that I am stuck in a wheelchair, can’t move forward, and should have already boarded. And they’re just boarding around me,” she said.

As the boarding process continued, moving on to military personnel and first-class passengers, Jacqueline was left stranded with her wheelchair and her bags and wasn’t able to to board the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to help her.

The video, posted on Dec. 19, has since gone viral, accumulating over 348,600 views, with many users filling the comment section with similar stories.

One of them wrote, “I flew United last week and there were two men in wheelchairs and they let everyone board before them and they were ignoring them as well.”

“They changed my disabled child’s seat across the plane from me and refused to change the seats back. Two teachers agreed to switch so I could sit with my child. Will never fly united again!!” a second commenter claimed.

“A few years ago I had a broken leg and was flying alone. I couldnt get my wheel carryon off the plane and the United flight attendant told me it’s against policy for them to touch my bag to help me,“ another stated.

As for Jacqueline, she ended her video with a clear message: “I will never fly United again. I’ve never been treated like that. I say fly Delta. As a disabled person, I always get the best care with them.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jacqueline via TikTok comment and to United Airlines via its press email for comment.