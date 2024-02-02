‘This is how you get terminated’: Domino’s worker reveals the reason why your pizza is late

A Domino’s delivery driver recently went viral when he filmed himself taking a few rips from his vape in his work bathroom.

TikToker Lonzo (@blynkgod) showed how he makes time go quicker when there are no deliveries in his queue. The video was viewed over 78,000 times as of publication.

Standing outside a Domino’s, Lonzo explained his reasoning. “I had to come out here to get my [vape pen] ’cause I’m the fourth person on the list,” he said. “I’ve been on the clock 23 minutes; there’s only one order on the screen. I’m bored. So, let’s head to this bathroom and get a few blinks in. You know what I’m saying?”

Lonzo then heads to the bathroom, locks the door, turns off the lights, and takes two large hits of his vape before quietly coughing into his arm.

Viewers were divided over the logic of filming and posting his smoke session.

“Wait till corporate sees this,” one viewer said.

“Bro is getting called into the office,” a second joked.

“Yes I enjoyed this with you lol,” another said, celebrating his smoke break.

“This fr me at work,” another viewer replied.

Delivery drivers may have less to do since the pandemic. According to Restaurant Business Magazine, 94% of respondents to a survey conducted by Personal Capital claimed to have ordered less delivery or eaten out less. However, restaurants and delivery services have reported different findings. According to the site, DoorDash reports that its orders increased year over year by 27%, and its sales rose by 30%.

Good old-fashioned delivery drivers seem to be a rare breed in today’s world of food delivery apps. Though Lonzo may be a bit spacey, as an employee of a company that pays its drivers a set wage, he may be more likely to bring your food to you regardless of tip. Drivers for food delivery apps have been known not to accept orders over the tip amount. For example, a DoorDash driver showed how a $92 Panera Bread order sat for over two hours because the tip was inadequate.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lonzo via TikTok comments and Domino’s via email for further comment.