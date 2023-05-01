‘Some of us work night shift’: Domino’s worker has PSA for ‘people who order pizza before noon’

According to a 2019 survey by Food and Wine, 53% of Americans prefer pizza for breakfast, so it’s unsurprising to learn from a Domino’s worker that customers are seemingly ordering pizza before noon.

The Detroit-based TikToker, Ethan (@ethanmayact), had a short but loaded question for customers who order “pre-noon” pizza that he asked through TikTok, where he has 6,5000 followers.

“This is for people who order pizza before noon. If you typically order pizza after noon, keep scrolling,” Ethan said in the viral video, which was viewed over 25,000 times in a day. “Who hurt you?”

Viewers defended those who order pizza early and explained the reasons for doing so in the comments section of the video. “Your morning is my evening,” user @ethanmayact, who said they work from 10pm to 7am, explained.

“Some of us work night shift so when we get off we don’t want breakfast we want lunch food,” another shared.

Others said that, because wait times are usually long, they order pizza at 10 or 11am so that their arrives in time for lunch.

“I order it at 10 a.m. so I can have it at home by 11 a.m. because my child bullies me about her schedule,” user @nightcartoon wrote.

“It typically takes 45 minutes so order around 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and it’s in time for lunch,” another explained.

In a follow-up video posted six hours after the original, Ethan described his initial comments as a “running joke” at his store and other Domino’s locations where he’s worked previously.

“I understand that there is a massive community of people that work really early in the morning, or they work overnight, and 10am is lunch time for those people, and that is fine,” he said in the video.

Ethan said that he and other store employees who work weekend morning shifts are simply exhausted from working late the night before and “aren’t fully awake,” causing them to wonder why customers order pizza “at this ungodly hour of the day.”

“If you wake up super early, or you work overnight, we appreciate you and we love your business, I promise,” he assured viewers. “I was not trying to offend anybody.”

Domino’s likewise seems to appreciate its customers who order pizza before noon as all of its nine Detroit-area locations open at either 10am or 10:30am.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ethan via TikTok comment.