‘So much effort for a medium pepperoni’: Domino’s customer has account hacked and free pizza credit she earned stolen. She gets revenge

In a trending TikTok video, a Domino’s customer shared how she got back at the person who tried to steal the free pizza she earned.

In the clip, Ailu (@ailu.sound) explains that she was tipped off about something being wrong with her Domino’s pizza account after getting an email from the chain with an order confirmation.

Confused about the message since she didn’t order anything from Domino’s, Ailu went to her Domino’s account to see what was going on.

Lo and behold, her password didn’t work when she tried logging in, indicating the account may have been hacked. Ailu was able to successfully change her password. Once she got into her account, she saw there was a tracker for a pizza that was ordered for carry-out in Dartmouth.

“I don’t live in Dartmouth, so that definitely wasn’t me,” she explains.

Since her card details weren’t saved on the account, the hackers ordered the free pizza Ailu had already earned on her account. Through Domino’s rewards program, customers can earn a free pizza for every six orders placed.

Ailu ended up calling the store and asking them to cancel the order.

“I don’t think you should get pizza when you’re rude like that,” Ailu says in the clip.

She adds that what makes her most upset is not being able to be present in the store when the person comes in for their order, and the store doesn’t have it. Ailu wishes she could hear the employees say, “She canceled it because you broke into her account and that was rude.”

“I really just would like to see what happens,” the TikToker concludes.

The video has nearly 50,000 views and over 60 comments as of Thursday morning.

Several people in the comments shared their own experiences.

“This exact thing happened w my partners pizza hut account. the guy ended up using ALL of his points and got about $80 worth of free food. he called CS,” a top comment read.

“This happening to my Chipotle account is what convinced me to never allow my card to be stored. Caught it in time and delivery driver got to keep it,” a person shared.

“This happened to me a few years ago except I did have my card saved. Called the store in CA (I’m in GA) and they canceled it no questions asked,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ailu for comment via Instagram direct message.