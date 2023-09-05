‘That’s great cus 1 bag of chips is like almost 7 or 8 dollars’: Customer shares PSA on Dollar General’s Cheetos deal

In a viral TikTok video, a dad and daughter duo shared a recent deal they found on chips at Dollar General.

In the video, Justin (@dassiedaddyadventures) is initially filming while standing outside of his local Dollar General store. Dollar General is a chain discount store with locations all over the United States that sells a variety of items, including snacks, toys, cleaning supplies, clothes, and beauty items.

“I’m gonna show y’all the new Cheeto deal that you can only get here at Dollar General,” Justin says, pointing to the store behind him.

Justin is then seen filming in the store’s chip aisle. He explains that the store is running a promotion in which customers can get four bags of Cheetos or Lay’s for $2.25 each.

His daughter is then seen making a silly face while holding two Tostitos bags and a bag of Lay’s.

Justin adds that the Tostitos are buy one get one 50% off.

In a follow-up video, Justin goes to the Family Dollar after getting several comments about the discount store’s deals. There, Cheetos were even cheaper at 3 for $6. He does point out that Family Dollar has a maximum of six bags per transaction.

“You know how us Latinos, Mexicanos, like to do. I bought six, went back in, bought more,” he explains.

Justin also shared that baked Cheetos are not part of the promotions.

“Hope you score,” he adds, concluding the follow-up.

The initial video has more than 110,000 views and over 70 comments as of Tuesday morning. Justin describes his TikTok page as a place for people to “Follow our adventures dad and daughter style!”

Several commenters were glad Justin shared the deal.

“That’s great cus 1 bag of chips is like almost 7 or 8 dollars,” a top comment read.

“THANK YOU FOR SHARING ILL BE HEADING THERE TOMORROW WE HAVE SEVERAL DG’ S HERE IN TOWN,” a person wrote.

“Thanks!! Gonna take advantage of this deal lol,” another said.

In a reply, Justin agreed with commenters that chips at the regular price are pretty pricey.

“Yea it is, at least 5 dollars, we are already stocking up!” he said to a commenter.

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, Justin said that while the deal ended a few days ago, “They run it around every 60 to 90 days usually around a holiday, and it’s with Lays and Cheeto brand chips.”