With cashless payments becoming the norm, knowing where and how you can use your preferred method, like Apple Pay, is essential. Perhaps you’ve been wondering, “Does Chipotle take Apple Pay?” Indeed, the popular chain Mexican fast-casual restaurant accepts this increasingly popular option for making payments.

Does Chipotle take Apple Pay?

Yes, Chipotle embraces the convenience of Apple Pay in all its US locations, per the company. Whether dining in, driving through, or ordering via their app, you can swiftly complete transactions using Apple Pay.

How to use Apple Pay at Chipotle locations

Using Apple Pay at Chipotle is a breeze.

For in-store and drive-thru purchases

Double-tap the side button of your iPhone to access Apple Wallet.

Authenticate using a passcode or Face ID.

Choose your desired card.

Hover your device near the NFC card reader to process the payment.

Using your Apple Watch to use Apple Pay at Chipotle

Double-tap the side button of your watch.

Hold it above the NFC card reader until you feel a buzz, signaling payment completion.

If ordering through the app but wishing to pay in-store, opt for the ‘Pay in store’ option during checkout.

Using Apple Pay on the Chipotle app

Paying with Apple Pay in the Chipotle app is straightforward:

Install the Chipotle app.

Pick your favorite dish and add it to your cart.

At payment, select Apple Pay and ensure the right card is chosen.

Confirm your purchase and wait for your food.

This feature has been present since 2017, when Chipotle’s app underwent a major upgrade, integrating Android Pay and other digital payment methods.

Other payment options at Chipotle

Beyond Apple Pay, Chipotle offers many payment methods, including cash, credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express), prepaid cards, gift cards, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and more. Chipotle’s app further amplifies this convenience, boasting features like quick reordering, storing and redeeming offers, and a user-friendly interface.

Is Apple Pay a secure form of payment?

Apple Pay, a prominent feature in the Apple Wallet app, revolutionizes payments by storing card details and facilitating wireless transactions. Contrary to some concerns, Apple Pay ensures top-notch security. Transaction details are encrypted, meaning merchants like Chipotle receive an encoded version, not actual card details. If someone did swipe your phone, they couldn’t misuse Apple Pay without surpassing your phone’s security measures, be it a fingerprint, face scan, pattern, PIN, or password.

A note about using Apple Pay with Apple devices

You can activate Apple Pay on various Apple devices, such as your Apple Watch and laptop. However, it’s important to note that setting it up on one doesn’t automatically configure it on others. For those without an iPhone, there are alternatives like Google Pay and Samsung Pay, working on the same NFC technology.