‘This is why people do not trust most mechanics’: Dodge Dart driver takes car with unknown issue to 4 shops. Then an expert finally finds the all-too-common problem

Mechanic or superhero? This guy saves the day after 4 other shops had no idea what to do with this Dodge Dart. So what exactly was the problem and how did they fix it?

On this episode of a day at Royal Auto Service (@royalautoservice), this father and son duo are taking a look at a Dodge Dart that intermittently doesn’t start. According to the mechanic, the car owner said they had gone to three to four different shops and dealers and that no one could figure out what was wrong with the Dodge Dart. They try to start it up to show viewers what the car sounds like.

“Listen closely, because most people are going to say it’s a bad engine,” he says, pressing play on the car’s engine. It erupts into a strange sound that sounds like static mixed with a failed starting-up sound that keeps stuttering.

“That’s no compression right there,” says the mechanic in response to the sound.

What’s the issue?

Four stops later, the owner of this Dodge Dart might finally find some peace of mind. The mechanic walks over to show viewers the results of a diagnostics trouble test. There is one active code, which is for “ASD/ Main Circuit.” After looking up the code and matching it up to diagrams of the car’s circuit, they identified that it was not an issue with the engine.

They also figured out more about how the car’s compression system operated. Eventually, their research brought them to identify a loose fuse that was causing the little to no compression issue in the Dodge.

“So this fuse, was in here, you can see that fuse has been very hot and this fuse was just sitting in there wobbling around,” the mechanic says. He then turns the car back on and shows viewers a smooth engine purr.

This isn’t the first time The Daily Dot has covered Royal Auto Services’ expertise. For instance, this article covers the business’ response to folks’ transmission questions.

Is this common?

While it’s hard to tell if loose fuses on Dodges are a regular issue, loose fuses causing your car to not start up is a thing.

According to Jorge Alonso Auto Repair, “If any of the fuses fall out or easily come loose then that may be a sign that some of the panel’s terminals may be damaged. A damaged terminal with a loose fuse may cause electrical problems such as sudden, intermittent power loss to certain accessories or lights.”

Intermittent power outages are exactly what this driver was experiencing.

Viewers are impressed

Viewers are floored by this mechanic’s expertise and attention to detail. The video has over 45,800 likes and 940,600 views as of Saturday.

“As a mechanic, this is true troubleshooting, you guys are next level, great content!!” one user wrote.

“This is why people do not trust most mechanics. They don’t spend the time to actually troubleshoot or don’t know how to. You are an amazing tech,” another said.

“If I had a boss like this man I would have not lost interest in being a technician for a shop. Great man, very thorough,” one viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Royal Auto Service for comment via TikTok message and email.

