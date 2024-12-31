‘Extremely toxic’: Doctor issues warning over paper straws. So, what do we use now?

The New Year is the perfect time to make some changes, According to one TikToker, paper straws might want to be the thing we leave in 2024.

As we’ve become more environmentally conscious, paper straws have become increasingly popular. But Dr. Josh Redd (@drjoshredd), a chiropractor, argues we should eschew the products in a viral clip.

The TikTok is a repost of his top video of 2024, which the Daily Dot reported on in July

For Redd, the message still stands. “You know those paper straws that are really good for the environment?” he asks. “Well, the glue that holds it together is extremely toxic. So if you’re faced with those straws, you’re better off just drinking out of the cup.”

“Nothing is good for us anymore!” one commenter complained. “I’m sure what we drink thru those paper straws is also toxic,” another added. “There’s no winning in this world.” A third echoed, “Lord! Living is exhausting.”

This repost is closing in on 1 million views, The original video has been watched more than 40 million times.

Why are paper straws dangerous?

Paper straws are supposed to be made with glue that’s safe for food use. But this is reportedly not always the case.

Most glues break down into microplastics, which can cause trouble in the human body

Along with causing respiratory issues like asthma and lung cancer, microplastics can also wreak havoc on cardiovascular health. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, for instance, found that patients with microplastics in their carotid artery plaque had a 4.5 times greater risk of stroke, heart attack, or death.

The more problematic aspect of paper straws is their coating. In a comment on the original video, Redd pointed out that paper straws contain “forever chemicals” like PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Indeed, a Belgian study found PFAS in 18 out of the 20 different brands of paper and bamboo straws tested. As reported by the Natural Resources Defense Council, PFAS cause a litany of health problems like cancer and liver, hormonal, and thyroid issues.

So, while paper straws are meant to be better for the environment, they clearly have a personal cost. The question is whether you’re willing to take that chance. In the alternative, skip the straw or carry your own non-disposable alternative.

Redd didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment sent via TikTok comment and contact form.

