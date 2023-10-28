A TikTok video that warns people not to drink Hawaiian Punch has gone viral, sparking a debate about the popular drink’s effects on the body.

The video, posted by user @huntinggeardeals, features a science experiment conducted by his child for school. In the experiment, hard-boiled eggs were soaked in different liquids to test if they would stain them.

The TikToker starts the video off by saying, “Do not drink Hawaiian Punch and this is why.”

He then showcases a selection of eggs soaked in the following liquids: water, tea, Coca-Cola, coffee, chocolate milk, and Hawaiian Punch. Each egg is positioned next to the corresponding liquid. The eggs display different shades of color, reflecting the hues of the liquids they were immersed in.

Notably, the egg placed next to the Hawaiian Punch appears bright red, with its shell looking crystallized and coarse. @huntinggeardeals explains: “All right, so everybody probably remembers doing science fair experiments in school right?”

He continues: “Well, my kid’s been working on one where you take a hard-boiled egg, you soak it in a liquid and see if it stains it to see if it’ll stain your teeth. And a lot of the liquids that you would expect to stain like coffee, tea, pop, they stain eggs, you can see this.”

“But we tried Hawaiian Punch, and look at this egg. Don’t drink Hawaiian Punch. If this is dissolving an egg what is it doing inside of your body?” he concludes.

The video has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 5.2 million views in just two days.

In the comment section of the video, users shared their reactions and their own experiences with Hawaiian Punch, with one saying: “When i was younger i spilt Hawaiian punch on my blue shirt and it literally bleached it.”

“I knew something was wrong with it when it never got cold with ice smh,” another commented.

However, others were skeptical that the chemical reaction with the egg relates to how the drink affects the human body.

“the dye is reacting with the calcium in the shells, and forming insoluble salts. as long as you’re not made of calcium, you’ll be fine,” one commenter claimed.

“But is that dissolving or is that sugar crystallizing?” another asked.

User @chem.thug posted a stitch of this video, in which he posits, “the citric acid and pectin in the Hawaiian punch react with the calcium carbonate in the eggs to form this weird crusty gel.” While Chem Thug acknowledges that the egg experiment does look “kind of scary,” he does ultimately think it’s “perfectly fine.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @huntinggeardeals via TikTok direct messages and to Keurig Dr Pepper via their press email.