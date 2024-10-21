‘Why is this wild? Dealers are shady’: Dealership worker films customer popping hood, acting like a mechanic right before buying new car

One potential car customer is taking “buyer beware” to a new level. He’s performing a do-it-yourself car inspection tight in the dealership’s lot.

Retired veteran and dealership employee Vixclusiv (@vixclusiv) documented the cautious consumer in a video posted to her TikTok account on Sunday.

A do-it-yourself car inspection on the lot

In the video, Vixclusiv shows a customer in the dealership’s lot.

The potential customer is diligently inspecting what appears to be a Honda Odyssey van. He is so diligent that he pops the hood and busily inspects the engine.

Apparently, this is not a common occurrence at the dealer. Vixclusiv captions the video “Can’t make this [expletive] up.”

The on-screen text reads, “POV: you work at a dealership and your customer became a certified mechanic right before purchase.

Is it legal?

A do-it-yourself car inspection may seem odd to Vixclusiv, but it certainly isn’t illegal. In fact, it may even be a good idea.

According to Consumer Reports, “You should always check a new car for damage.” This includes checking under the hood for oil and coolant leaks, checking belts and gaskets, etc.

More importantly, Consumer Reports stresses that a do-it-yourself inspection should occur before you take the vehicle home. It says, “If the issue isn’t found until after you drive the car off the lot, the dealership might try to have you run the work through your own insurance.”

Don’t know how to do a do-it-yourself car inspection?

Of course, not all of us are automotive experts. If you don’t think you’re up to a do-it-yourself inspection, there is an alternative. You can use a third-party inspector.

“You have the right to a Pre-Purchase Inspection as a consumer, and often a non-binding purchase offer and a refundable deposit are accepted conditions for an inspection. Take the car to a mechanic you already have a relationship with if the inspection is done off-site or you’re working with a private seller,” states J.D. Power.

Viewer responses

“I’ve been an auto tech for ~15 years. Unless the car is basically brand new, I want it on a rack. Friends bring me their stuff to glance over before buying as well, quantifies variables,” 421scott (@421scott) wrote in the video’s comments.

Other viewers agreed that the customer’s inspection made sense.

“Why is this wild? Dealers are shady,” one commented.

Another viewer echoed, “Why is this wild? If you know about cars but have a warranty it makes sense to not mess with it yourself and get work done there. But dealers are shady so I do the same thing.”

“I was ON THE GROUND inspecting my car right before I signed the papers. Had to be sure everything was good,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vixclusiv via TikTok messenger and comment for further statement.

