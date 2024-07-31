‘In my 30 years on earth I have never seen this’: Are you using your windshield sunshade wrong?

Have you been using your car windshield sunshade the wrong way? This TikToker captured this random sighting of a woman using her sunshade not in a way most people would expect. Uploaded this month, Robin’s (@robintamo) video has surpassed 3.1 million views on TikTok.

In the brief 15-second clip, filmed from inside a car, Robin and an unidentified person share giggles as the camera zooms in to reveal a purple reflective foldable car sunshade placed outside the windshield.

“She’s—that’s—she’s literally putting it on the wrong side of the car,” someone said.

“Dude, did you get a photo ‘cause I don’t know where she’s at,” another voice asked.

The video concludes abruptly as a woman’s head peeks up from behind the front passenger side of the car.

In the comments section, the audience appears split on whether a car sunshade should be placed inside or outside the car.

“Why [are] people saying that it goes like that[?] IT DOESN’T… never seen anyone do this,” a commenter wrote.

“When you read the instructions,” someone else said.

“I saw a video a couple of days ago here on TT where they said some college students made an experiment… They said the car [stays] cooler if you put it this way. Maybe he or she saw the same video.”

“Have we all been doing it wrong this whole time!!” another person said.

Does a car sunshade go inside or outside?

Do car sunshades go inside or outside? Well, it depends. As it turns out, there are exterior car sunshades with this in mind.

For the conventional windshield shades that most people are familiar with, the installation instructions typically instruct users to place the shade inside the car. There is no evidence that car windshield sunshade brands advise users to place them on the outside of the car.

