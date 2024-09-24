‘I don’t have a CAR PAYMENT for someone to install window tint’: Woman shares how to tint your own windows for less. Should you bother?

This company seems to think that anyone can apply window tint themselves. All they need to do is purchase precut tint film for their vehicles and get to sticking. Bogar Tech Designs (@bogartechdesigns) posted a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 490,000 views on the popular social media platform. In it, the company shows off its product, urging folks to ditch pros for the DIY approach.

However, viewers on the app seemed split down the middle when it came to DIY tint jobs and tint pricing, especially since the company references ceramic tinting. This coating option is often considered more high-end and a must for areas that see a lot of sunlight.

Bogar writes in a text overlay of the video, “Pov: they quoted you $400+ to install ceramic window tint.” Instead of forking over the cash, however, the TikToker writes that they opted to apply it to their car themselves. “So you decide to do it yourself for a fraction of the cost.”

In the comments section of the video, the account further criticizes window tint pricing. “Im sorry i dont have A CAR PAYMENT for someone to install window tint :’).” Then, the company references “precut tint[s]” for specific vehicles on the link in its profile.

Difficult to DIY?

According to a redditor who posted to the site’s r/cars sub, window tint applications are tough DIY projects. The user responded to a 2012 Toyota Camry owner trying to save $200 on a tint job. The Camry driver wanted to know just how difficult it was to pull it off themselves.

One person replied, “This is the thought process that proceeded every bad, peeling, bubbly tint job you ever saw. Just keep that in mind.”

Another responded by linking a YouTube tutorial video on how to adequately apply window tint. Since the process looked so tedious and involved, others exhorted the original poster to pay for the tint job.

Someone else replied that it just takes a lot of patience and isn’t inherently difficult. However, with that being said, they themselves opt to pay a local shop to tint their vehicles. They penned, “The guy that tinted my old car only charged like $120-150 for most cars. It’d probably take me a good 2+ hours to do a decent job while it took him about 30 minutes maybe.”

Tint pricing

According to this Vinylfrog post, folks can expect to pay anywhere between $100 to $900 for a full car window tint. There are a variety of factors that play into pricing, such as the type of tint material used, along with the size and number of vehicle windows.

Rayno Wind Film corroborates similar pricing in its own informational write-up on window tinting.

The company writes drivers will probably be charged anywhere from $99 to $850 for tinting their whips.

Another Reddit user’s comment suggests tinting prices could vary greatly, contingent on market location. They responded to a post by someone who seemed astounded at a $700 tint quote.

One Southern California-based user said they paid a fraction of that for a full tint. “Jesus y’all pay a lot. $185 ceramic 5% all around. Southern California.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bogar via Instagram direct message for further information.

