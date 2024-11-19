‘Go to Costco’: Woman questions whether Discount Tire is the ‘new Starbucks’ after having to get tires filled

Want free air for your tires? Years ago you could always get free air at the local gas station, but nowadays you have to pay.

Featured Video

There are still free options available though. Discount Tires will check your pressure and top you off gratis. But you may have to wait a bit.

TikTok mom Maureen (@mommymoadventures) thinks Discount Tires may be the new Starbucks judging by the line of cars outside waiting for their free air fix.

She posted a video of her latest attempt to score a top-off to her TikTok account five days ago. So far it has over 8,000 views and counting.

Advertisement

Free air for your tires? get ready to wait

Discount Tires’ website states “Visit your local Discount Tire for a complimentary air pressure check. Just look for our “free air check” sign, and a courteous staff member will be happy to properly air up your tires and inspect their tread at no charge.”

Of course, a deal like that means plenty of customers will be there to take advantage.

Maureen states in her video’s caption, “Every day I try, there’s 10-15 cars already lined up!”

Advertisement

“Seriously, what is going on?” she asks her viewers as she pans her camera across the parking lot to show the line of cars waiting to get their tires filled.

She compares the scene to a line of cars waiting for their morning caffeine fix.

“Is Discount Tires the new Starbucks?” she asks in the on-screen text.

The Daily Dot reached out to Discount Tires via email for a statement.

Advertisement

Why is everyone in line?

Of course, it isn’t just the free air that’s driving folks to wait in line.

Now that temperatures are getting colder tire pressure is getting lower. This means it’s time to air up while the cold air settles in.

Many cars are equipped with a standard tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which alerts them when their tire pressure is lower than it should be.

Advertisement

“The main reason for this is the dropping temperatures, which cause the air to become denser and consequently lower the tire pressure,” Consumer Reports states.

“Couple that with tires naturally losing pressure over time, and fall and winter can be a busy time for pressure checks and adding a little air.”

Other free air options

If you find the line too long at Discount Tires, there are other free air for your tires options available.

Advertisement

As one viewer noted in the comments, you can always “Got to Costco,” which also offers the service.

Per GO Banking Rates, other outlets for free air include:

Firestone Complete Auto Care QuickChek Hy-Vee Just Tires NTB Sam’s Club Good Year Auto Service Big O Tires

What did viewers say?

One viewer offered yet another option: a portable air compressor.

Advertisement

“Portable air compressors are now like $20, you can leave in the trunk with your spare and use it as needed,” Mando from Acosta Rentals (@mandofromacostarentals) wrote.

A fellow viewer agreed, writing, “I recommend a portable air compressor. I waited in line for 20 min one day. Never again.”

Another person noted that Costco offers an extra benefit. “Go to Costco and get nitrogen air, it retains pressure better than compressed air,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maureen via TikTok and Instagram messenger for further comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.