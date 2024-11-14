‘He didn’t rotate anything’: Mavis mechanic says they rotated customer’s tires. But they didn’t realize the customer was watching

Finding a quality mechanic isn’t easy. In fact, a survey from Consumer Affairs found that 78% of Americans are skeptical of mechanics, with many saying they always check a mechanic’s advice with others before moving forward.

Given some of the mechanics stories that drivers have told on the internet, this skepticism might be warranted. For example, one mechanic revealed how other mechanics might scam drivers into buying new air filters, while a customer recounted how a shop tried to trick her into buying a new battery she did not need.

Now, a Mavis customer has the internet talking after purportedly catching the chain in a lie.

Did this Mavis location lie about tire rotation?

In a video with over 523,000 views, TikTok user @4realforeal shows himself entering a Mavis location.

“Was he able to rotate the tires?” the TikToker asks. The worker responds that the mechanic was, in fact, able to rotate the tires.

After a second, the TikToker reveals that he had been observing the mechanic and that “he didn’t rotate anything.”

The worker seems surprised by this and insists that the TikToker would not be charged for a rotation. He also apologizes and insists that things will be made right.

How can I make sure my tires have been rotated?

Some drivers have alleged similar problems in the past. This is why drivers have developed a method to ensure their tires have been rotated.

As previously explained by the Daily Dot, drivers have found success in being able to determine whether their tires have been rotated by simply marking the tires in a unique way.

If the tires have been rotated, this should become apparent due to the markings on each tire.

In the comments section, users expressed their distaste for the behavior of some mechanics.

“It’s hard to find a good honest repair shop,” said a user.

“Those big box type auto places are all a ripoff,” added another. “Shop local small businesses bud.”

“Literally can’t trust no one anymore, gotta have cameras recording everything if possible, or personally stay & watch everything!” stated a third.

“Happened to me, now I always mark my tires so I know,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mavis Tires and the TikToker via email.



