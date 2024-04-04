‘This is why some people are afraid to travel’: Guest asks for special room at hotel, is shocked by what they give him

An InterContinental Hotel guest recently turned to social media to voice dissatisfaction after not receiving the wheelchair-accessible room he had reserved.

In a widely circulated video garnering over 676,000 views and 108,200 likes, TikToker Kevin Ortiz (@wheelchairkev) shared his experience of a hotel failing to meet his basic accommodation requirements for a comfortable stay.

“I booked a handicap-accessible room at the Intercontinental in Los Angeles,” the man began in the clip. “It was supposed to have a roll-in shower.”

Allegedly, a worker even confirmed the room would have the accommodations he requested.

“He said ‘wheelchair accessible king with a roll-in shower,'” Ortiz continued.

However, the room did not have an important feature.

“It does not have a roll-in shower,” he said.

For the TikToker, the experience highlighted why disabled people often avoid travel.

“This is why some people are afraid to travel,” he said. “I can’t shower. I have things to do tomorrow. I can’t even shower.”

Kevin appeared very disappointed and exasperated as he spoke to his viewers.

“People don’t understand: When it comes to booking a room that is wheelchair-accessible, it’s all about the shower,” he continued.

Ultimately, the TikToker asked for help from his viewers.

“I paid a lot of money for this room, guys,” he said. “Please, tag them.”

In the comments section, several viewers tagged the hotel.

“@Hotel InterContinental Cali Make this right!!!” user Laini Brown wrote. “This man deserves the room he booked!!!”

Others gave him advice on what steps to take in the wake of the booking mix-up.

“I would file a claim with ADA.gov if the manager of the InterContinental Los Angeles does not make this right,” user Brown Bull_01 advised.

“Go to the front desk and make them accommodate you!” another viewer said. “If the person they gave the room to is not ADA they need to switch rooms or give you a refund!”

According to wheelchairtravel.org, if a wheelchair-accessible room that was reserved is not available for any reason, the hotel is responsible for moving the patron to a nearby hotel and paying for it. The website also advises never accepting any accommodation that does not have the features it was supposed to have.

The Daily Dot reached out to InterContinental Hotels Group PLC via email and Kevin Ortiz by TikTok comment for more information.

