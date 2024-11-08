‘I keep getting alerts on my phone’: Woman links Apple Watch to her Dick’s Sporting Goods app. Now she keeps getting ‘move’ points

Imagine if you could earn a coupon for just walking around.

Now, imagine it no longer, as a Dick’s Sporting Goods customer has revealed its app rewards people who sign up. It uses its Move fitness tracker function with points that accumulate toward discounts.

The video with the intel comes from creator Stalemom (@stalemom0), getting more than 641,000 views as of Friday.

“Know that if you shop at Dick’s Sporting Goods, because I didn’t know this either,” she begins, “if you connect your Apple Watch or your Fitbit, or whatever you have that tracks your steps, but you connect it to your Dick’s Sporting Goods app, every day you’re going to get ‘move’ points.”

She further explains, “You’ll get an alert like you’ve earned three points for the day. But it adds up, because I keep getting alerts on my phone that I’ve gotten these move points just by connecting my watch to my phone. I’ve been earning $10 coupons to Dick’s Sporting Goods. I’m also now a Gold member because I’m getting all these points and earning these rewards.”

Though she admits in the video that she doesn’t shop there that much, she did buy her daughter tennis shoes and saved $10 just by walking.

Asserting that it’s worth it, she notes, “You’re not really doing anything to get it, other than moving, which you do every day.”

In a follow-up video, she shows people how to connect.

How does it work?

According to the DSG website, “You can earn 3 ScoreCard points daily by achieving one of the following daily activity goals as reported by your third-party fitness device manufacturer to our fitness tracker.” Those are:

If you complete at least 30 minutes of fitness activity

If you reach at least 10,000 steps

If you reach at least 3 miles

It does warn that you have to make sure you give permission from some fitness trackers, like Apple Health, in order to get it to communicate correctly. The page explaining how it works does include some troubleshooting strategies just in case they’re not syncing.

Some online people have been aware of this for a while. A Redditor posted to the r/applewatch forum in 2019 about it, noting, “If you like saving money and buying fitness gear. The Dick’s Sporting Goods app rewards you for closing your exercise ring, walking 10k steps or 3 miles. You get a daily 3 points and when you reach 300 points you receive a $10 off coupon.”

One respondent said, “If you have Aetna as your health insurance provider, download the Attain app. Similar thing where meeting daily activity goals and surveys gets you points. Points add up to be cashed in for gift cards from different stores. You get to pick.” However, Aetna sunsetted that program in late 2022, according to Coverager.

Viewers weigh in

Some found this news quite appealing.

“Girl I ride 6+ horses a day and my watch thinks I’m running marathons,” one observed. “This is going to be life changing.”

“That’s basically $30 a year for doing what you should be doing,” said another.

A few did raise the question about how the data collected might be used, with one pointing out, “Nothing is ever free!”

Another shared, “Just used my $10 credit yesterday.” Though the Dick’s Sporting Goods site makes no mention of this, that person claimed, “I have to open the app daily in order to get my 3 points a day.”

One noted, “This will help every year for new cleats season.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dick’s Sporting Goods via email and to the creator via TikTok direct message.



