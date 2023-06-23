‘That’s shady’: Depop seller claims to ‘work with a designer’ on $110 ballet flats. Shopper finds them for $50 on Etsy

Sometimes a deal can in fact be too good to be true as one woman recently witnessed after discovering she potentially was scammed on the website Depop.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 5,000 times, user Joluvsgreen (@jo <3) grapples with whether or not an online retailer is attempting to defraud customers by selling shoes on Depop for more than two times what they go for on Etsy.

Depop is a fashion marketplace where users can purchase and sell unique goods and shoes directly to one another.

“So forever ago on Depop, I had bought this pair of adorable red flats,” Joluvsgreen began. “Very trendy, very, very cute.”

She explained that the seller on the site claimed to work directly with the designer who made the shoes wholesale. For the creator, the fact the shoes were allegedly handmade was a big selling point. So she bought two different pairs for $100 each.

Except, after randomly scrolling through Pinterest, she found the same exact shoes for way cheaper. A seller on Etsy had the same exact shoes for sale for $49.82.

“Here’s the signature and everything,” she said, displaying the writing on the sole of the shoe. “These are the exact same shoes.”

After scanning the rest of the Depop seller’s page, Joluvsgreen quickly noticed all of the items on it for sale at a way cheaper price on Etsy.

“Is this false advertising?” she eventually asked. “Am I stupid?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joluvsgreen via TikTok comments and Depop via email.

Many commenters chimed in offering support and advice.

“I found them for $23 on Aliexpress,” one user commented. “I’m sorry that happened to you omg.”

“She scammed you, report her page,” user Lali suggested.

“Yeahhhh seems like a scam, unfortunately,” another person said.

Depop has become notorious for scammers who target vulnerable online shoppers. So much so, that one Redditor created a master list of the common scams on the site.

“ALWAYS reverse image search, and even do a light Google search just to make sure before buying anything without a tag on Depop,” the Redditor advised. “I’ve seen accounts full of real Lululemon, Brandy Melville, etc. who are also selling Aliexpress tops for $60”