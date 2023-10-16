‘No wonder stores lock things up’: Walmart shopper empties tubes of Old Spice, Degree deodorants to compare them

Has this guy discovered yet another example of the rampant shrinkflation that’s plagued the country lately? Or is he just making a mess in the store aisles? This TikTok account claims you aren’t getting your money’s worth when it comes to stick deodorant, but viewers seem to think that all it shows is how to really annoy the employees at Walmart.

The Opitapop9 (@opitamop9) TikTok account posts a number of different types of videos, including many obviously “staged” videos. In a video posted on Friday, a man aims to prove that some deodorant companies are short-changing their customer.

“Stores don’t want you to know this,” the video’s caption warns.

A man places a warning finger to his lips before completely emptying a plastic deodorant tube of its contents right onto the floor of the store aisle. Judging by the price tags featured in the video, it’s clear the man is inside a Walmart. “I’m going to show you something really interesting that you’ve never seen before,” he tells his audience.

“It’s hard to tell how much is actually in a container of deodorant,” he says as he empties the container of Old Spice onto the ground.

He then does the same thing to a container of Degree brand deodorant, presumably to show the difference between the two actual sicks of deodorant inside the plastic. Unfortunately, there isn’t any payoff.

“It’s got some more to go,” he says before the video ends without the full amount of the Degree ever being shown.

The video currently has 58,000 views, but the comments indicate that most viewers think it’s wasting more time than deodorant.

“The stores also don’t want you to know that the product you buy may have been opened up and played with by some random dude,” user3808120096679 (@noyzannoyz) commented.

This was a common criticism. Several viewers pointed out that he could have bought the items and done the test at home.

“Buy them and take them home to do the video,” JD (@jrdawggy) wrote.

Another added, “Buy it and video at home bro!”

“No wonder stores lock things up. lol,” another user added.

Others pointed out that consumers don’t need to actually see what’s inside the bottle when it’s usually plastered on the container.

“The Degree one says 2.7 ounces compared to the old spice 3.0 lol just read,” one viewer pointed out.

“Goes by ounces genius,” another added.

“Successful waste 1:41 minutes,” a third claimed.

It’s not known if the account was actually trying to perform a service or just doing it for the LOLz. Judging by the other videos on the account, it doesn’t appear that it has a history of consumer advocacy

The Daily Dot has reached out to opitamop9 via TikTok for a statement.