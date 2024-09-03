‘They just don’t be trynna do they jobs’: Customer accuses Dave & Busters of false advertising its happy hour menu

Dave & Busters are known for their enticing happy hour promotions. One of their recent standout offers is a $5 happy hour special featuring a variety of alcoholic beverages. However, one customer’s experience with this promotion didn’t quite go as advertised.

In a video posted on Aug. 30, TikTok user @itsdrbu claimed that when she tried to order from the happy hour menu, the staff told her the promotion was no longer available.

“We are at Dave & Busters. Let me show you this sign. You see that little spinning orange sign?” the customer says, zooming in on the promotional sign. “Why did they come over here and say, ‘We just changed the menu today. We don’t do that no more.’”

“Maybe they forgot to take the sign down,” @itsdrbu sarcastically remarks in the video, clearly frustrated by the discrepancy between the advertised offer and the staff’s response.

The TikToker’s friend suggested that the deal should still be honored since the sign was still up, but the waiter’s response was less than satisfying: “Well, if I was a manager…” Naturally, the next step was to ask for the manager.

The video cuts to a moment later, where @itsdrbu provides an update: “The waiter came back and said the bartender was incorrect. There are three options on the happy hour menu. Probably because I asked for the manager.”

One commenter wrote, “I could not have handled that, I would have lost my mind when they came back and said there were $5 options. I’d ask to still talk to the manager.”

“As long as it’s advertised you have to give me my $5 drink. Period,” a second added.

“When I worked customer service, if we had something advertised, we had to sell it at that price, even if the advertisement was over. after the customer purchase the item, then we take the sign down,” another commenter wrote.

Dave & Buster’s previous brush with advertising regulations

This isn’t the first time Dave & Busters has faced scrutiny over its promotional practices. Previously, the restaurant chain came under fire for potentially misleading advertising claims about “free” video games for children.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dave & Busters via press email and to the TikToker via comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.