‘That woke everybody up’: Woman buys a rear dash camera for her car off Amazon Prime after shocking incident. She’s far from alone

Car dash cameras have gained popularity with drivers as more scammers are attempting to commit fake car accidents to receive insurance claims.

Now picture this, you’re driving on the highway and someone cuts you off. Certainly not a fun moment, but things get worse. After cutting you off, the driver slams on the brakes and your car crashes into the back of their car.

The driver had a clear intention of setting this accident up but how do you convince the insurance company without proof? Eye witnesses are the only point of reference and most drivers proceed on with their route after seeing a crash.

This TikTok posted by @shessoprexious shows her immediate rush to purchase a car dash camera after seeing this viral TikTok.

In the original video, the content creator shows exactly how a group of scammers try to set up a staged car crash to file an insurance claim. Luckily, she had a car dash camera to prove these scammers tried to frame her.

So how did these scammers try to set up this accident?

Remember our scenario above? This is exactly what the group of scammers tried to pull. The car completely stops on the highway after cutting someone off. The car was able to brake and avoid a rear end accident. After both cars came to a stop, the car in front reverses their car and slams into the car behind making it “appear” to be a rear end accident.

This move to intentionally back into the car on a busy highway was certainly calculated. After the crash, the group popped out pretending to be injured and started recording the car damage. One of the passengers insisted the driver didn’t speak English and they needed to leave right away to pick up their baby.

Another suspicious activity that the car dash camera captured was that one of the back passengers tried to put a covering on the back window to hide the switch of drivers. After getting into a car crash, putting a window covering on isn’t typically a thing you do.

However, all of this act got recorded on the driver’s car dash camera which provides solid evidence to debunk this apparent insurance scam.

Where do these stage accidents typically happen?

According to the National Crime Insurance Bureau, staged accidents are a big business and getting more common. Staged accidents tend to occur more in urban areas and wealthier communities. Criminals also target new, rental, and commercial vehicles that have strong insurance.

How can you protect yourself from these scammers?

Here are some tips from the National Crime Insurance Bureau to avoid being a victim of these stage accidents.

Avoid tailgating. Call the police immediately as the accident happens. Use camera cell phone to document damage and number people involved. Avoid “cappers” or “runners”: People that suddenly appear on the scene and recommend a certain doctor or attorney. Avoid tow trucks that pull up without a service call being in place. Be wary of personal physicians that insist you submit an injury claim after an accident. Especially if you aren’t hurt.

Is it worth buying a car dash camera?

In terms of protection against scammers, buying a car dash camera can be a great purchase. You never know when you will end up in an accident. Having car dash camera footage provides real evidence to the police and insurance companies.

Having a car dash camera can also provide peace of mind knowing that proof of the situation is in place. Being in a situation like the ones above will cause a major headache explaining your innocence without a car dash camera footage.

So what did the viewers think?

“I just bought the SAME dashcam the lady was using. Her quality was great,” one commented.

“What would be hilarious is if the dash cam people set this all up as an AD” one joked.

“I don’t even have a car and I think I need a dash cam” one added

“That woke everybody up!” one agreed.

This TikTok has more than 5.2 million views with 1.2 million likes.

