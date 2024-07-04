A D.A.R.E. program worker is absolutely fed up with the program using her to raise donations and took to TikTok to vent.

In a viral video that has amassed over 681,000 views and thousands of likes user Navaeh Nabors (@navaehnabor) spilled the tea on the last day of that job.

“Today is my last day at this job, so I’m about to expose [them],” the woman began in the clip.

As she spoke, she held a huge stack of cash up to the camera.

“All this money I have in my hand right now,” she said. “This is more than I make in a week.”

The money appeared to be donations that she helped raise for her job.

“If God wasn’t watching and karma was a [expletive], I’d take all this [expletive money,” she continued.

Nonetheless, Navaeh stressed that she does have morals and therefore planned to turn the money over to her employer before quitting.

Woman says D.A.R.E. job wasn’t up front about what she’d be doing

She then explained that she got a job with the D.A.R.E. program, which was marketed as a “customer service job.” WHAT IS DARE PROGRAM

The woman applied for the position on Indeed and even endured a two-part interview to land it. She imagined the job would be high-profile or at least a standard office job.

She was surprised to discover it would require her to take to the streets.

“They have me outside with a D.A.R.E. shirt and a little pouch begging people for [expletive] donations,” the woman explained.

What is D.A.R.E.?

The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Program) program was introduced by the U.S. government nationwide in 1983. It aimed at reducing drug use, gangs, and violence among young people.

However, the program was eventually found to be ineffective.

A study of 1,002 subjects who participated in the D.A.R.E. program in 6th grade found that it had no impact on drug use, attitudes toward drugs, or self-esteem.

As a result, by 2012, support and funding for the program began to dwindle.

Navaeh alleged she was hired to fundraise to help refund the program. And was forced to stand out side of grocery stores to do so.

“And don’t even get me started on the hours,” she said. “They want us working 9-6 every single day during the week and 9-4 on Saturdays.”

She claimed she was required to work 52 hours per week and made only $500 and 5% commission from the donations. She also did not receive health insurance or benefits.

In the comments section, many urged the TikToker to share the job listing.

“Can you show the job listing?” user Drea wrote. “I’m wondering how you thought it was an office job.”

Other users shared similar experiences.

“I quit a job like this cause why y’all got me outside?” user Kerrine commented.

“This happened to me before,” user Char wrote. “They had us selling Spectrum.”

In a follow-up clip, the woman also warned that the money donated via these workers could be easily pocketed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Navaeh via TikTok direct message and comment for update.