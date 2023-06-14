‘Never in a million years would I have guessed that’: People are just finding out CVS has full name

A woman is going viral on TikTok after telling viewers that CVS is an acronym for “Consumer Values Stores.”

Nisa (@nisipisa), a popular content creator who is also a working voice actor, posted the original video exposing CVS’s full name. Her post focused on her experience using a dry mouth spray that she purchased there. But, in retelling the story, she casually dropped the pharmacy’s full name.

“I got this dry mouth spray from Consumer Value Stores,” she said.

This reveal led another content creator, Amelia (@chemicalcleanedmeme), to stitch the video. She popped onto the screen with a confused look on her face.

“CVS has a full name????” she wrote in the text overlay of her clip.

Nisa said that she was surprised to learn that other people didn’t also call CVS by its full name since “everyone” she knows refers to it that way.

“Never in a million years would I have guessed that,” one comment read.

A number of other TikTok users also said they were unaware that CVS was an acronym. As of Wednesday morning, Amelia’s stitched video had more than 1.7 million views.

“A government name!?” one viewer questioned.

“Consumer value store? … I don’t know her,” another quipped.

But Nisa was only partially correct about the store’s name. According to CVS’s website, the company launched in 1963 in Lowell, Massachusetts, with the name “Consumer Value Store.” The name only stuck for a year, however, and the pharmacy later changed to the shorter—and more well-known— CVS.

The store and pharmacy has operated under the CVS name for nearly six decades.

