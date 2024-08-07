‘The look on her face was priceless’: CVS customer uses ChapStick, puts it back on the shelf. It backfires

A CVS shopper accused a woman of using an intimate item in the store and then putting it back on the shelf, in a now viral video.

In the TikTok clip, that has racked up more than 256,000 views, user Zebedee (@Zebedee679) explained what he witnessed and then recorded the alleged poorly behaved woman.

“Check this out, I’m at CVS and this girl went in the CapSticks, put the ChapStick on her lips and then put it back on the box,” he began in the clip. “There go the box right.”

The man then cut away to a shot of the line at the pharmacy, where several other shoppers were waiting for assistance.

“There, bam,” he said, zooming in on a woman wearing a flower dress. “Come on man, you opened a ChapStick put it on your lips and put it back on the damn shelf: That’s sick.”

After informing a worker about the incident, the man decided to confront the woman himself. He took the box of lip balm, after the worker confiscated it, and walked toward her.

“They might want to pay for this,” the man said while putting the lip balm on the counter in front of a cashier assisting the woman and a man she was with. “She opened it. She put the ChapSticks on her lips, then she put it back in the box and put it on the shelf.”

The man then called her behavior “sick” and walked away.

Was speaking out the right move?

In the comments section, many celebrated the man’s decision to stand up to the woman.

“Bro, believe it or not,” user Razerockrazerock wrote. “What you did right there took a lot of courage and it’s a blessing to know that they’re still good people in this world. Thank you and God Bless.”

“Thank you for speaking up!” user Erika wrote.

Others took the video as a warning about purchasing boxed ChapSticks.

“Ok noted!” one user wrote. “Don’t buy chapsticks in boxes…. Only plastic wrapped.”

Content creators have used TikTok to call out shoppers for bad behavior in the past. One woman went viral after “catching” a shopper take her unattended shopping cart that was full of groceries. Another shopper sparked debate after camera caught her filling up he bottle of laundry detergent to the brim with another bottle and then putting the emptier one back on the shelf.

Many have also taken to message boards in the past to ask if they could get in trouble for trying an item in a store and putting it back on the shelf.

The Daily Dot reached out to CVS via email, ChapStick via contact form, and Zebedee by TikTok comment for more information.

