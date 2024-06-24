‘Are you sure you want to buy that?’: Woman says liquor store worker questioned her alcohol choice, warned her against it

The Cutwater Lime Tequila Margarita Cocktail cans come with a warning—a warning from the liquor store worker when you purchase them, apparently.

A TikToker named M (@lem.on.m) said she didn’t even finish a single serving of the stuff before she got ready to lay down for a nap. “The liquor store guy tried to warn me, and I didn’t listen,” the TikToker says into the camera, holding up a can of Cutwater Lime Tequila Margarita Cocktail up to the lens of her camera.

What is the Cutwater Lime Tequila Margarita Cocktail?

According to this product page on Target’s website, the cans are packed with the brand’s 100% blue agave tequila. The Daily Dot previously reported on a liquor expert who was recorded explaining why some folks get really bad hangovers after drinking some tequilas—it’s because they aren’t made entirely out of agave.

The drink’s product page notes the cans come in a 12-ounce size with 12.5% alcohol by volume. In addition to tequila, they also contain triple sec and lime juice. According to Cutwater’s website, its canned lime margarita took home over 30 separate awards for its flavoring and packs 360 calories per serving.

A warning from the liquor store worker

“THESE NEED A WARNING,” a text overlay in the video reads.

M continues to talk about the beverage. “It is Friday. It is 32 degrees here. I want to sit on my back porch and just have a margarita. But I don’t want to make it on my own, so I just went to the liquor store to buy a canned one,” she says.

M says that after selecting the Cutwater can, the person working behind the counter questioned her choice. “I’m checking out, and no joke, the guy at the till was like, ‘Whoa. Are you sure you want to buy that?’” she recalls.

“I was like, ‘Yeah I’m pretty sure. It’s $3. I’m gonna take it home and have a margarita.’ He’s like, ‘OK. But just a heads’ up, like, those hit different.’ I was like, ‘Hit different? What do you mean?’ He’s just like, ‘Well, just make sure you’re alone when you drink that,’” she continues to recall.

The TikToker says she then learned firsthand that the cashier’s words rang true. “And he’s right. I made about 75% of the way through, and this thing needs to come with a warning. I have never felt anything go to my head so immediately. I’m not driving anywhere today. I’m about to have a good nap,” she says.

Why the alcohol content is surprising

It’s possible the reason why the cashier believes the drink “hits different” is because of how easy-to-drink the beverage is for some. In a review of the product, Men’s Health wrote that “Cutwater’s canned margarita was pleasantly tequila-forward, with a smoother finish than I was expecting. The tart lime complemented the orange triple sec flavor, resulting in a refreshing drinking experience, rather than something that would make you scrunch your mouth into a pucker. When I glanced at the ABV halfway through the can—12.5%—I was a little surprised, simply because the cocktail was so easy-drinking.”

USA Today pointed out that each can contains 2 shots of tequila in it.

Viewers who tried the product commented that they, too, realized they were too strong too late. “SO STRONG. I had like 5 of those at a jags game and a car hit me in the parking lot I didn’t even feel it,” one wrote.

“I had one and blacked out,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cutwater via email and to M via TikTok comment for further information.