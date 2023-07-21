A woman recently posted a video sharing how she had inadvertently paid $90 a month in subscription fees without receiving any goods from the company.

TikToker Rae (@maxedoutmommy) went online to vent and seek advice after she discovered that she was paying Le Tote, an online women’s clothing business, $90 a month without receiving emails or services for over 4 years. The video has been viewed over 295,000 times as of Thursday.

Rae begins her story by explaining how blindsided she was when she realized she was still paying for a subscription.

“I have been paying for Le Tote for 4 and 1/2 years and I haven’t gotten a single tote,” she says. “I thought I had canceled it. It was completely out of my mind.”

“I have not received a single email from them since 2019. I go in to see about restarting my account. It turns out I’ve been paying 90 dollars a month for 4 1/2 years and I haven’t received a single tote,” she explains.

A text overlay above Rae’s head reads: “Anyone have advice!?! Help!!!!”

Thinking it was a simple mistake Rae reached out to customer service to clear up the issue. “I say, ‘hey, I talked to you guys in December. I thought I had canceled,” she continues.

Unfortunately, the response she received from Le Tote’s customer service was not what she expected.

“They were like, ‘No, you didn’t cancel and this is a subscription service, so whether or not you get a tote or not this is what you get charged,’” Rae explains.

Rae didn’t realize that the service was still active since her husband handles their finances, and he assumed it was a charge for another subscription service she was using.

“I realize this is my fault, but is this how customer service works?” Rae asks her viewers. “You don’t call me for 4 1/2 years and give me 0 refund.”

Many viewers were appalled by Le Tote’s subscription policy and offered advice.

“This happened to me with IPSY and they immediately sent me two years’ worth of packages,” one user shared.

“Dispute the most recent claim to your credit card company and email Le Tote that you’re retaining a lawyer. They’ll respond fast! Happened to me too,” a user advised.

“That’s almost $5000 with nothing to show for it. Definitely take them to small claims,” agreed a second user.

“This happened to me with Fabletics in the beginning,” another person replied. “I told them it was fraud and I was going to report them. They sent me a check overnight.”