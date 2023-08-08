‘Everyone’s saying it’s $4. Look, it was $6’: Whole Foods customer slams the viral brown butter cookie latte

Another day, another TikTok food trend. This time, it’s coffee. A woman revealed her thoughts on the viral brown butter cookie latte from Whole Foods and in her opinion, it’s not as delicious as it sounds.

In a recent video, TikTok creator Christina (@christeeners_) shared how she decided to try the drink herself after Whole Foods’ Butter Cookie Latte went viral. However, she was met with disappointment.

“I don’t know if I’ve been bamboozled, but I don’t know if this brown butter cookie latte was worth the hype,” she said.

The video spotlighted a touchscreen register, revealing the price of the latte.

“Everyone is saying it’s $4. Look, it was $6,” she stated, unveiling her small drink.

Since her Whole Foods location didn’t offer the drink, there was an alternative. According to TikTok, an iced latte with two pumps of pumpkin and one pump of caramel, she said. The camera cut to Christina sitting in the cafe area, placing her straw in her coffee. She took a sip, scrunching her face in confusion.

“I thought my tastebuds were playing me because I was like, ‘Where is the cookie?’” she said.

Afterward, Christina gave the verdict. “The latte tasted good. It was just not what I had in mind.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Christina via TikTok comment. The video garnered more than 18,000 views within 24 hours. Viewers seemed to relate to Christina’s experience.

“Same! I feel bamboozled as well,” one viewer wrote.

“Yeah it tasted alright, nothing great really,” a second viewer remarked.

“Agreed unpopular opinion it just tasted like a caramel latte…nothing exciting not worth the hype,” a third person agreed.

In addition, some preferred Starbucks over the Whole Food’s hack.

“I didn’t like mine honestly the brown sugar shaken expresso from Starbucks is better lol,” one user commented.

“A chai with brown sugar syrup from Starbucks gives more of a cookie taste -former Starbucks barista,” a second person stated.