‘This is why I only donate to shelters now’: Customer slams the Salvation Army for selling Aritzia shirt for $60

Sometimes the prices at thrift stores are not quite what shoppers might expect for second-hand items. One Salvation Army customer shared that a blouse from fast-fashion brand Aritzia was being retailed for a price similar to what someone might pay for a brand-new shirt.

Posted by TikTok user @whoaanellyy, the video has drawn over 300,000 views—and some hefty criticism of the secondhand shop from viewers.

“The Salvation Army has fucking lost their minds,” she says in the video. “This is a shirt from Aritzia, Wilfred, whatever.”

She then zooms in on the price tag, which shows that the Salvation Army has determined the blouse to be worth $59.99. In her comments section, the TikToker mentions that the blouse appears to have some holes.

Some viewers said they had noticed higher prices at their nearby secondhand shops, although it is unclear if they are all referring to a Salvation Army store.

“I saw the mushroom pyrex for 50$ each at mine,” one commenter wrote.

“Yesterday I saw an empty burlap basmati rice sack for $8,” another user wrote. “The 20lbs of rice that comes in that very bag costs $18. outrageous.”

“Mine is selling no name basic long sleeve shirts for $9-15, I can literally go get a new one at Target that same price,” a viewer said.

Others criticized a recent surge in the popularity of reselling thrifted items online and blamed the phenomenon for the increase in price.

“It’s because thrifters and resellers are ruining everything,” a user said. “Those stores ARE MEANT FOR THE POOR AND HOMELESS. Not for aholes to make money.”

“Like everything else, something poor people were able to enjoy was commodified and exploited by yuppy dipshits and completely ruined,” another commenter wrote.

“I fully blame the Depop girlies for the inflation in thrift stores. I saw the actual difference in prices before it was a problem,” one user shared. “Now all thrift Stores price their stuff higher than usual because of this sudden demand and trend for shopping at thrift stores it’s insane.”