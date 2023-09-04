‘Whose boyfriend did this?!’: Customer finds used boxers hanging on the rack at the Aritzia warehouse sale

An attendee of the Aritzia warehouse sale in Vancouver shares a TikTok of her finding an allegedly used pair of boxers hanging on one of the clothing racks.

In the video, Paula (@thisgirlpppaula) grabs the faded gray boxers, which are on an Aritzia hanger and hidden on the rack between actual Aritzia clothing, and shows their tag, revealing them to be Jockey brand underwear. She proceeds to take the boxers off the hanger and disposes of them in a nearby trash can, shaking her head as the video ends.

“OMG WHO DID THIS — Someone hung their nasty crusty boxers,” reads the text in the video.

The TikTok had 37,000 views and 27 comments as of Monday morning.

Aritzia, a Canadian clothing brand known for its “Everyday Luxury,” mission, hosts its warehouse sale in Vancouver from August 29 to September 4. With discounts ranging from 50% to 90% off, the annual sale attracts thousands of bargain hunters and causes mayhem as shoppers plow through endless racks of Aritzia merchandise with large green tote bags in tow. The warehouse is open to shoppers from 7am to 9pm from the 29th to the 2nd, and 9am to 9pm on September 3 and 4.

Viewers of Paula’s video who had also attended the warehouse sale shared their thoughts (and their own interesting finds) in the comments.

“Girl why did you touch it!” admonished one user.

“I found someone’s Walmart branded sweatpants on the rack,” another Tiktoker noted.

“People definitely stealing,” one other person chimed in.

With such large numbers of people coming through the warehouse over the seven days of the sale, it is not surprising that some customers are getting away with stealing by swapping their own clothing for Aritzia clothing on the rack. Naturally, this also makes cleanup a massive undertaking for Aritzia employees. A few showed their gratitude to Paula for being such a team player.

“Omg babe, as someone who was working there thank you for throwing it out,” one grateful Aritzia worker commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Paula via Instagram for comment.