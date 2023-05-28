‘My bowl alone is $21’: Customer brings own drink to Chipotle, claims it’s cheaper

A Chipotle customer shared a hack for keeping orders cheap in a viral video posted to TikTok.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 72,00 times as of Sunday, user Paige (@paigenclayton) revealed that she brings her own beverage when eating at Chipotle.

“When you bring your own drink to Chipotle because somehow adding a drink brings the total from $10.58 to $16.94,” the video’s text overlay read. In the video, Paige showed her food and a Poppi Prebiotic Cherry Limeade soda.

“Just ask for a cup of water,” user Ariel (@hotcoolmermaid) suggested in the comments.

“I know but I be feeling guilty,” Paige replied.

“My bowl alone is $21 :/,” another user said, to which Paige replied that she “only gets the basics.”

“I remember back when I was in high school, show your high school ID and you get free soda,” user Jocelyne Alva (@jocelyne626) recalled in a comment. “We totally abused that.”

The Chipotle free drink promotion, which ran during September 2016 as part of back-to-school season, was also available to college undergraduate and graduate students who showed valid identification.

Users have taken to TikTok in the past to complain about Chipotle’s menu prices. In one video posted on April 16, user Rae (@rae_1908) said she paid $16—including an extra charge for guacamole—for a chicken burrito bowl, only to receive a scoop of chopped chicken when her order was DoorDashed to her.

Viral hacks for receiving more food for a lower price have also surfaced on TikTok. A psychiatric nurse practitioner revealed a $5 Chipotle lunch hack involving a kid’s quesadilla meal, which automatically comes with a bag of chips and a drink.

“Order a kid’s quesadilla with two sides,” user Morgan (@morgansandiego) instructed in the caption of her March 21 video. She said she asks for white rice with a bit of corn on top, which Chipotle rings up as a side. The food is enough for her to eat for both lunch and dinner, she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Paige via TikTok comment.