‘Thanks for calling Claire’s, how can I help you?’: Customer answers phone at Claire’s when its single employee is busy

A viral TikTok video showing a customer valiantly answering a phone at Claire’s, to “help out” the single employee working, is making the rounds on the platform.

The video is courtesy of creator Jordan (@lizardfucker) and has drawn more than 2.1 million views in its first 14 hours on TikTok. In the clip, they note that the sole Claire’s employee in the store was piercing another customer’s ears, and the phone was ringing, so they took it upon themself to answer the phone.

“I was waiting in line for 10 minutes at this point,” the narration says. “The phone would not stop ringing.”

It then shows the creator picking up the phone—and though visibly trembly—conversing with a customer inquiring about the availability of a Squishmallow, a popular “super soft plush toy,” according to its website. “This what I came here to buy so I could actually answer the question,” Jordan noted in the text overlay, with the person on the other end of the line questing for a rare Brina the Bigfoot Squishmallow.

“We have one left,” the creator says.

“Would you be able to set her aside for me?” the customer asks, leading the creator to panic. A voice-over of an on-screen caption literally reading “panic” sounds at this point in the video.

Jordan says, “Let me check with my supervisor,” and then actually goes over to the lone person working at the Claire’s location, who says they would not be able to hold the Squishmallow in question.

The creator then informed the customer and thanked her with impressive politeness.

As they noted in an accompanying caption, “Claire’s is a lawless land.”

Commenters were enamored with the creator’s customer service.

“Tell us about a time you went above and beyond,” cracked one, borrowing from a notorious job interview question.

“One time I went to a Claire’s and the cashier was standing on the counter with a bucket while water literally poured in from the ceiling tile all over,” said another, speaking of going above and beyond.

“I work there,” said another commenter, helping make the case that the scenario was plausible by saying, “and yeah, most nights I’m alone and have to pierce, ring up, answer the phone, clean, and close the store with no help.”

“Honestly as a former Claire’s employee who was always there alone and overwhelmed, I love this and would’ve loved you for it,” someone else shared.

“I love answering phones at places I don’t work at when people are too busy,” one person confessed. “I feel like the manager.”

“You do this often?” another commenter asked.

“My wife says I can’t do that anymore,” the person responded.

A further commenter pointed out how Jordan was shaking during the interaction, adding, “You answered it so well tho baha.”

The creator responded to that one, noting, “Six years of working in the service industry has prepared me for this exact moment.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jrodan via TikTok comment and to Claire’s via email.