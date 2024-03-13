‘You guys never have fresh beans here’: Customer accuses barista of keeping fresh beans from him

A barista recently went viral after she called out a customer for accusing her of hiding fresh coffee beans in the back and refusing to sell them to him.

Bhadbharista (@jorlala) uploaded a recreation of the conversation she had with this particular customer to TikTok, playing the parts of herself and the customer.

The conversation starts with the barista greeting the customer and asking how he’s doing. The camera then flips to the customer, who is Bhadbharista with a male face filter.

“I wanna get a pound of beans,” he says.

“Sounds good. Anything else,” asks the barista.

“Yeah, and I want the freshest roast that you guys have. You guys never have fresh beans here,” the man says.

The confused barista says she’ll check in the back for the freshest beans in the store.

“For reference,” she tells the camera, “Today is March 8th. The bags say March 1st.” Then, she informs the customer of the same.

“You think that’s fresh?” the customer says.

“It’s just the freshest we have,” the barista replies, pointing out that the beans are only a week old.

“That’s not fresh; that’s old,” the customer responds. “Do you know what old is?”

After the barista assures him that she knows what old is and that the beans dated March 1 are the freshest the store has to offer, the man doubles down.

“Well, that’s not fresh enough. So what are you gonna do for me?” he asks.

The barista suggests he wait to buy beans until the store gets their next shipment on Sunday, but the customer seems to find this unacceptable.

“I want beans that were roasted today,” he exclaims. “I know you guys hide them in the back.”

“I can promise you we don’t,” says the barista. “We don’t hide the beans in the back. Everything we have on the floor is all that I have now, unfortunately.”

“Well, I should get a free mocha for the inconvenience,” says the customer.

“It doesn’t work like that,” the barista says as the video ends.

Bhadbharista’s post received 49,500 views and over 7,000 likes, with most commenters siding with her in the imaginary dispute.

“They think ‘the back’ is some kind of magical place where we can get anything. We promise that if we tell you we don’t have it, then we don’t HAVE IT,” one person wrote.

“When did everyone start expecting something for their ‘inconvenience ‘?? How exactly was he INCONVENIENCED?” asked someone else about the customer’s sense of entitlement to a free drink.

“Most coffee nerds will tell you to rest coffee for at least a week before brewing with it,” someone else pointed out.

This is correct, according to coffee roastery Kaldi’s Coffee. The company states on its blog, “Most coffees require at least a few days after roast to taste their best. Thus, the best coffee isn’t fresh off the roaster by any means.” However, it also notes that “buying fresh roasted coffee gives you the maximum number of days where it is tasting its best.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bhadbharista via email for further comment.