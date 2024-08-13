‘That’s a Fumbl’: Crumbl customer orders Mint Chip Ice Cream cookies. It’s not what she expects

You’ll be absolutely gagged when you see the “professionally” decorated cookies this woman got from Crumbl. The latest fumble from Crumbl left this customer wildly disappointed with her purchase of the seasonal Mint Chip Ice Cream cookies.

Crumble Cookies is a chain that serves gourmet and rather pricey cookies. It’s known for having a rotating menu with new flavors added weekly. It’s also got its branding down pat, serving its sweet creations in what has now become a very recognizable light pink box.

With 800+ locations across all 50 states, you may have already tried Crumbl for yourself or heard a review from a friend who either loves or hates the cookies. (Some people complain that they’re too sweet.)

In a viral video with nearly a million views, customer Kayla Martin (@kaylamartin144) was excited about her Crumbl order—that is, until she opened the box.

You can immediately tell things have gone awry because of the viral sound overlayed on the video. “This is what I wanted, OK? the pastels,” the person says before sadly screeching, “And this is what I got.”

Crumbl Mint Chip cookies gone awry

In the clip, Martin pans to the week’s Mint Chip Ice Cream cookie, described on the site as “a sugar cookie with semi-sweet chips, smooth mint chip frosting, and an artful dollop of whipped cream.”

The cookie, as pictured on the website, is pale green with a dollop of white cream. What Martin then shows us, which is what they served her at the local Crumbl, looks nothing like it.

Instead, it looks like a bad recreation from a person who just started experimenting with baking.

The cookie itself is fine-ish, but the light green frosting color more closely resembles the Grouch from Sesame Street or a leaf of kale. It’s as if instead of adding a drop of green food coloring, the Crumbl bakers added the whole bottle.

On top of that, the whole thing looks like it’s melting, and the chocolate chip marks make the frosting look like it’s gone bad and grown moldy bits.

When you look up “mint chip ice cream cookie crumbl” online, several copycat recipes show up, and even they seem to do a better and more accurate job at recreating how the cookie looks on the website than the Crumbl employee who made these.

We feel bad roasting these cookies. The worker likely did their best—but it’s very much in the video style of “What I ordered” vs. “What I got from Shein.” What do these have in common? The item they have in hand just barely resembles what they actually wanted.

Some people questioned whether Martin actually bought the cookies from Crumbl.

“Ain’t no way crumbl did that,” a top comment read.

“I find this very hard to believe as someone who has to order these monstrosities weekly for events,” a person said.

“Mine shows us the cookies before we take them out. If they don’t look like the picture ee get our money back and the cookies remade,” another added.

In the caption Martin confirmed that she did get her cookies from an official Crumbl location in Rome, Georgia. Plus, you can see in the video that the cookies are in one of their iconic pink boxes.

Other users, of course, had jokes.

“Ma’am, those are Nailed It! cookies,” a commenter wrote.

“We have crumbl at home,” another added.

And the very clever: “That’s a Fumbl.”

Martin added that Crumbl did reach out to her to rectify the situation. The official Crumbl TikTok account also left a comment on Martin’s video denouncing the leprechaun green cookies. “Yikes! This is not okay,” the account wrote.

What we still want to know is: were the jacked-up cookies still tasty?

The Daily Dot reached out to Martin for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Crumbl via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.