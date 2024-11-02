‘They tricked us’: Costco shopper demands answers after opening packet of Sour Patch Kids from variety box

Is it a trick or a treat? Parents are upset after finding out that sealed small packets of Halloween candy they purchased were actually empty.

Featured Video

Allison(@everythinginplace), a mom of four, shared a viral TikTok video. In it, says she was preparing her children’s lunch and decided for Halloween she would add a treat to their lunches: a small pack of Sour Patch Kids. In the clip, she shows off a large Costco box that includes 150 “fun treats.”

“The first one, I reached into the box, and this is what I felt. I have not opened this one yet, and hmmm, there is nothing in there; this is just air,” Allison shares.

She then opens the packet, revealing indeed there was nothing inside.

Advertisement

She added in the caption, “Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation. Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets. Happy Halloween.”

What is shrinkflation?

“Shrinkflation” has been a buzzing term on social media. A previous article by the Daily Dot discusses the meaning behind this shortage of consumers’ favorite items.

“As the cost of the main ingredient in chocolate increases, companies have had to pivot—either by increasing their prices or resorting to shrinkflation. This refers to the practice of a product getting smaller and smaller even as the overall price remains the same,” stated the article.

Advertisement

Allison’s TikTok video seems to be a direct response to a previously viral video where a Costco shopper found that the M&Ms candy only contained one single M&M.

@everythinginplace Not even sourpatch kids are safe from shrinkflation 🤣 Now please excuse me as I go through the rest of this Costco box and pull out any more light candy packets 🎃 👻 Happy Halloween 🧙 🧪 ♬ original sound – ✨Allison – Organizing Expert ✨

Costco backlash

Numerous reports from consumers who have shopped at their local Costco noticed the empty air-filled bags.

Advertisement

Even a Reddit post dated back a year ago showcases empty air-filled chip bags being sold at Costco.

Other viewers in comments are highly upset that these companies are charging the same or higher in price, and the quantity is not adding up.

“People are saying get over it. Not a big deal BUT just BUT if you were short 1.00 do you think they would say that’s fine go ahead and leave i mean some cashiers will be go ahead but not really,” commented one viewer.

“This happened the last couple of years too. You would think they would friggen fix this issue. Cuz it’s sooo annoying to pay for literally nothing,” said another viewer.

Advertisement

“It’s TRICK or Treat,” one said. “They tricked us.”

Other viewers noted this could simply be a packing error by product companies.

“It’s just a packaging error and they usually include more bags than advertised for this reason i.e. if it says 50 there’s probably 52 or so and maybe some are duds,” explained one viewer.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allison via TikTok comment Costco via media request form and Mondelez International via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.