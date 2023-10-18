Shopper shares Costco hack for getting Sephora perfumes for way cheaper

Typically, fragrances can be expensive, especially at cosmetic stores like Sephora and Ulta Beauty. However, a woman revealed a hack for getting Sephora perfumes for a cheap price: buying them at Costco.

The six-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Nicole Tran (@iown9cats) as she unveiled a sign that read “Designer Fragrances” at Costco. The content creator shared how Sephora charges “full price” for fragrances, but Costco was selling them for $59.99. Among these include Juliette Has a Gun, Jimmy Choo, Beautiful Belle and Obsession for Men.

The content creator expressed her excitement in the caption, “Juliette has a gun??!!? For $60??!? Costco coming through with the deals.”

According to Sephora’s website, all of these fragrances listed are over $100 with the lowest being Obsession for Men at $104 and the highest being Juleitte Has a Gun for $145.

There is a reason why these places hike up the prices of their products. “Your money isn’t going towards that rich, drool-worthy, shimmering highlight. In fact, 90% of the cost usually comes from expensive marketing and brand campaigns. Sometimes, you’re even paying for the ‘pleasure’ of buying the product from whatever department store you’re in,” per m2ü.

During an interview with The Daily Dot, Tran revealed how she stumbled across this while shopping at a Chino Hills/Pamona, California location. This was the first she’d ever seen these fragrances there. Furthermore, the content creator shared how Costco has good beauty deals. “Costco has some good beauty deals (beauty items are usually super expensive), so it’s good to keep an eye out here and there,” she said via Instagram direct message.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media request form. Nicole’s video racked up over 191,000 views. here viewers were able to find the discounted fragrances at Costco.

“i found Hermes H24 and Paco [Rabanne] 1 million at Costco,” viewer @rxdrxd1 wrote.

“I snagged a bottle of Not a Perfume [for] $60,” @mo.shiba shared.

“They have Le Labo fragrances on the app for way cheaper than retail too!” user Drew (@@lordxandrew) added.

On the other hand, some viewers didn’t have any luck.

“My Costco doesn’t sell parfum in their store,” user Christina (@@christinemays4) stated.

“I’ve been to Costco, and I have not found it yet,” @georgialouisedryfus echoed.

Indeed, these fragrances can be difficult to find at Costco whether it’s online or in-store. A Costco employee told Insider that these fragrances “tend to sell out pretty quickly, and once they’re gone, they may not be restocked again.”