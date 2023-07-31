‘I’m following dress code… How is this my fault?’: Costco worker says manager body-shamed her

It’s no secret that uniforms and dress codes can have a detrimental impact on body image. Some advocates say that dress codes impose racist and sexist gender standards that damage young people’s self-esteem and promote harmful stereotypes and rape culture.

Isha Mason, known as @isha.mason on TikTok, is a recent victim of body shaming at the Costco where she works.

“So I’m borderline pissed,” Mason says in the video. “I got called into the office because I’m following dress code—but my body shape is too much for my job.”

Mason argues that she is receiving this treatment due to her body type.

“I don’t get it,” she says. “I’m following dress code. But because I might have people follow me around at work? How is this my fault?”

“I was called into the office, and told that ALTHOUGH I have on the right attire, I have the wrong body shape to wear it @ I AM IN DRESS CODE… but because the men keep looking at me, I have to come to work in bigger clothes… that’s #bodyshaming #harrasment and it’s just plain wrong!! #costco needs to focus on much more important things than my body shape I am #embarrassed,” Mason added in the caption.

The video has amassed more than 1.4 million since it was posted July 26. Many commenters expressed their support for Mason.

“A female at your job is big jealous of you. I think you look beautiful,” wrote one user.

“Get an attorney,” advised another. “File with HR everything in writing and confirm conversation in email extremely detailed.”

“You either turned a man down and hurt his pride or a female jealous. You look great,” wrote a third user.

Others shared similar experiences at work to Mason’s.

“That happened to me at a job once too and I wish I would’ve fought back,” admitted one commenter. “I was too embarrassed to realize it was low-key discrimination.”

“Yep! My daughter got written up at work for her shorts being too short. She has a shape, but the little skinny Minnie’s were fine,” another said.

“My job does the same thing if you even have a resemblance of a curve,” a further user wrote.

Creators on TikTok frequently bring forth issues with body image, whether via troubling filters or workplace discrimination. TikTokers have discussed a lack of plus-size advertisements, pressure to maintain gym memberships, and the use of fat suits in cinema.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mason via TikTok and Costco via email for comment.