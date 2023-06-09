‘I always do this’: Server shares what she does to customers who leave bad tips for her co-workers

In a viral post that’s accrued more than 172,000 views on TikTok, a server who posts under the name Kenz (kenztrujillo) jokingly demonstrates how she reprimands customers who don’t tip her co-workers.

In the text overlay of the video, Kenz writes, “Me mumbling something near a table after hearing they tipped my coworker bestie zero.”

The server lip-syncs to audio of a woman saying, “a bunch of bums,” insinuating that she insults restaurant customers who refuse to give their servers a tip.

The ethics of tipping servers is an endless debate on social media. On one hand, there are folks who believe that gratuities are optional, and on the other, there are other people who staunchly believe that tipping should be considered mandatory. Even the New York Times has weighed in on the “to tip or not to tip” conversation

Of course, the comment section was ablaze with viewers voicing their own opinions on best tipping practices.

There were a number of commenters who worked in restaurants who said they act similarly when customers don’t tip their server.

“Me saying ‘I mean if you don’t know how to tip then don’t go out fr’ to my coworker as I walk past their table,” said one person.

“Broke people should [never] laugh is one of my favs to let people over hear,” shared another.

A third pointed out that there’s no excuse for not tipping your server, “!!! Because if you have $$ to eat out, you have $$ to tip.”

A lot of users felt that a server should receive, at minimum, a 15% tip from all customers to ensure restaurant workers get paid for their service.

“I think a 15% minimum should be automatically charged to every bill. It’s sad how often people don’t tip,” one TikToker wrote, while another echoed, “no fr tips should be automatic atp.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kenz via TikTok comment for further information.